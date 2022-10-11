ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA says it's not canceling overnight train service to O'Hare

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Northwest Side business organization claims the CTA is discontinuing overnight Blue Line service into O’Hare Airport, but the transit agency says that's not accurate.

On its Facebook page Monday, the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce said its representatives met recently with transit officials at the Jefferson Park transportation center during an “Ask CTA” event. Among the information shared, it said, was the discontinuation of Blue Line service on its last stops into O’Hare.

“The Blue Line no longer goes to O’Hare after 11 pm due to concerns about homeless individuals. Shuttle buses are available instead but riders must show a boarding pass or airport worker ID, according to CTA legislative affairs director,” the Facebook post said.

“The chamber was told at the event that riders heading to O’Hare after 11 p.m. must exit the train starting at Jefferson Park or at a later stop and take a shuttle bus.”

A CTA spokesperson sent WBBM Newsradio a link to an announcement from August 2020 saying inbound Blue Line trains would not run between the airport and Rosemont from midnight to 4 a.m. so that trains could get additional cleaning. Buses would transport riders across the gap.

The chamber's social media post referred to Blue Line trains going to O'Hare, not from. But the spokesperson told WBBM Newsradio, "The information in the Facebook post is not true. CTA is running trains to O’Hare every night."

The chamber also reported that vandalized warming shelters at the Jefferson Park station will reopen after Halloween, according to CTA officials. They could close in the spring “due to concerns about people living in the shelters,” the Facebook post said.

