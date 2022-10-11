Goshen, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Warwick Valley School District principals talked about new and old classes and activities at the school board monthly meeting last Thursday. Johnna Maraia, principal at Sanfordville Elementary School, said that students in her building spent the first days of school getting to know their teachers, having their first lockdown and lockout safety drills, and getting to Touch a Truck. Children met New York State mounted troopers and their horses; saw drones up close, and saw a SWAT truck; they also met with other first responders and essential workers, such as members of the Department of Public Works.

