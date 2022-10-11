Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
School committee, candidates, react to superintendent contract decision
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee recently voted not to extend the contract for Supt. Cheryl McWilliams beyond the end of the current school year, avoiding a stipulation that would have automatically renewed the contract. Current members and candidates in next month’s election are now sharing their thoughts on...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal
The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE). The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim...
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford shifts strategy for Whaling City Golf Course
“In a shift in strategy, the City of New Bedford has begun outreach to the developer community to explore possible changes to the sale criteria required of prospective purchasers of the 100-acres of the municipally-owned Whaling City Golf Course on Hathaway Road. Shift In Strategy For Advanced Manufacturing Campus. In...
ricentral.com
Coventry residents, local officials celebrate painting of historic bridge
COVENTRY — One of Coventry’s most well-known landmarks, a bridge that connects the town’s past to its present, has a fresh new look. Local officials, town employees and others gathered Thursday at Coventry’s Merrill S. Whipple Conservation Park to celebrate the painting of the railroad trestle bridge that crosses above Route 117. Those in attendance enjoyed refreshments as they mingled, the historic bridge on proud display nearby.
Turnto10.com
Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
Autumnfest parade draws thousands amid city’s political turbulence
The 44th annual parade once again drew thousands and took over the streets this Columbus Day, showcasing multiple marching bands, and even more smiling faces.
Valley Breeze
Sgt. Puleo takes reins on community policing in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Sgt. Christopher Puleo has taken over as community affairs sergeant and community police commander of the North Providence Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit, replacing Lt. Tom Jones. Puleo, 43, of Warwick, had been in patrol for nearly two decades when he took over the unit...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
RIPTA cancels morning service to 5 Providence high schools
A critical labor shortage has once again forced RIPTA to cancel some trips to school in Providence on Tuesday.
Valley Breeze
Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School. School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
Portsmouth High School evacuated due to suspicious odor
Several staff members reported smelling a gas odor in the cafeteria and multiple people requested medical attention, according to the superintendent.
15% of jobs at RI Dept. of Human Services still vacant
Kimberly Merolla-Brito is the current acting DHS director, the fourth person to serve as director since Dan McKee became governor in March 2022.
rinewstoday.com
Hope Street biking fun derails on data, money and influence
The eight-day Hope Street bike trail trial ended at 6 pm on Saturday with what appears to have been a bike-a-thon to the street in the final few days. The results of the trial will be inconclusive because the survey the PVD Streets Coalition said they were conducting failed to reach out to the community at large, only sampling those trying out the bike trail or engaging with volunteers on the sidewalk mostly at Tortilla Flats and Frog & Toad, where promotional tables were set up. A survey by its nature should be unbiased, independent and devoid of cheerleading “noise” – this was clearly not any of those things and the results will only be anecdotal, not unbiased responses without influence.
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College continues cheaper online bachelor’s program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College launched a new bachelor’s program this spring. The program, bachelor of professional studies, allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree for a lower price. ABC 6 News spoke with Helen Tate, vice president for Academic Affairs, about what this program...
