KTUL

OU President visits Tulsa to announce grant funding for local clinics

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma Tulsa is celebrating a chance to provide healthcare to more people. All thanks to a multi-million dollar gift from The Oxley Foundation. The $7 million matching grant establishes a permanent endowment. The foundation will match $3.5 million. OU President Joseph Harroz...
KTUL

Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health announces partnership with OU-TU medicine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine has announced a partnership to increase access to high-quality healthcare for Native Americans and community members. Later this fall, the University's faculty practice will begin providing general surgery services in the...
KTUL

Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
KTUL

Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
KTUL

90 Days Later: Water woes continue for Bixby family

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — In the 30 years that he's lived at his home, George Shafer says the longest he's ever had to go without water due to low pressure was one week. This year, that record got blown out of the water. We first learned about the Shafer's...
KTUL

OHP reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved wreck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
KTUL

Okmulgee police searching for 4 men reported missing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was also reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
KTUL

Tulsa police issue warrant for 16-year-old suspected of killing teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting at Echo Trails Apartments. Fedro Givens, 18, was allegedly shot and killed by Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton on September 30. When police arrived around 7:45 p.m. that...
KTUL

Yale police say Jim Thorpe Park targeted by vandals again

Yale, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yale city park has been vandalized again and residents say whoever is doing this needs to be caught. Police say this is fifth time the park has been vandalized this year. They say a few months ago someone put fireworks in the porta potties...
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man suspected of armed robbery at a gas station

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested Devion Nelson for armed robbery on Oct. 7. Officers were called to a Valero gas station near 69th and Sheridan around 9 p.m. The caller said he was cleaning the store and preparing to close for the night when Nelson allegedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, grabbed the employee, and demanded money.
KTUL

The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis receives $100,000 grant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today the hematology and oncology clinic at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis accepted a $100,000 grant. This Hyundai Hope on Wheels Impact Grant is given to organizations across the nation that work to end childhood cancer. This grant is helping to create the PJ...
KTUL

Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery

CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
KTUL

45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
