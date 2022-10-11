Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow parents concerned about response to intruder at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An incident at Broken Arrow High School has parents concerned for their children’s safety. On Monday, someone described only as a young man showed up at the school. He was able to get into the school and into a classroom. There, the teacher and...
OU President visits Tulsa to announce grant funding for local clinics
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma Tulsa is celebrating a chance to provide healthcare to more people. All thanks to a multi-million dollar gift from The Oxley Foundation. The $7 million matching grant establishes a permanent endowment. The foundation will match $3.5 million. OU President Joseph Harroz...
Parkland shooting victim's father stops in Tulsa to talk gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As a jury deliberates the fate of his son's killer, the father of a mass shooting victim is on a mission to save lives. Manuel Oliver's son is one of the 17 killed in the Parkland school shooting. Oliver says even the worst penalty is...
Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health announces partnership with OU-TU medicine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine has announced a partnership to increase access to high-quality healthcare for Native Americans and community members. Later this fall, the University's faculty practice will begin providing general surgery services in the...
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
90 Days Later: Water woes continue for Bixby family
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — In the 30 years that he's lived at his home, George Shafer says the longest he's ever had to go without water due to low pressure was one week. This year, that record got blown out of the water. We first learned about the Shafer's...
Tulsa DA calls for transfer of death row inmate from federal to state custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is calling for the transfer of death row inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson from federal custody to the State of Oklahoma. The DA's office says it was formally notified this week that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying the...
OHP reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved wreck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
Okmulgee police searching for 4 men reported missing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was also reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
Tulsa police issue warrant for 16-year-old suspected of killing teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting at Echo Trails Apartments. Fedro Givens, 18, was allegedly shot and killed by Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton on September 30. When police arrived around 7:45 p.m. that...
Man dies after being shot by law enforcement in McIntosh County, OSBI investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after being shot by McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police officers in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. According to a report from the OSBI, just before midnight on Sunday a McIntosh County Sheriff's Department deputy tried...
Bartlesville police warn of rise in multi-colored opioids, pills ahead of Halloween
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ahead of Halloween, police in Bartlesville are warning about a recent drop in prices that has made opioid medications and counterfeit pills more available. They say some of the pills seen in the area are multi-colored and could easily be mistaken for candy. Police say,...
OSU sociology professor receives $2.7 million NIH grant to study cognitive aging
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Assistant Professor in Oklahoma State University's Department of Sociology Adam Roth, was awarded a $2.7 million grant. The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health to fund his research on rural-urban disparities in cognitive aging over the next five years. Roth along with his...
Yale police say Jim Thorpe Park targeted by vandals again
Yale, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yale city park has been vandalized again and residents say whoever is doing this needs to be caught. Police say this is fifth time the park has been vandalized this year. They say a few months ago someone put fireworks in the porta potties...
Tulsa police arrest man suspected of armed robbery at a gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested Devion Nelson for armed robbery on Oct. 7. Officers were called to a Valero gas station near 69th and Sheridan around 9 p.m. The caller said he was cleaning the store and preparing to close for the night when Nelson allegedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, grabbed the employee, and demanded money.
The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis receives $100,000 grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today the hematology and oncology clinic at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis accepted a $100,000 grant. This Hyundai Hope on Wheels Impact Grant is given to organizations across the nation that work to end childhood cancer. This grant is helping to create the PJ...
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery
CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
TUESDAY FORECAST: Chance of showers and storms, strong wind gusts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The morning rain is on the way out, and there will be a brief moment of sun this afternoon. The temperatures should land in the low 80s with wind gusts near 30 mph. There is a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon as...
