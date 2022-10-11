Read full article on original website
‘Jogger Rapist’ Victim In Portland Criticizes Oregon Officials On Defendant’s Release: This Behavior Is Irresponsible
On Tuesday, a woman who was raped multiple times by Richard Gillmore in the Portland area expressed her fury over the fact that Gillmore will soon be released from jail for his status as a low-level sexual offender. “I was highly offended, and it felt like a slap in the...
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
WWEEK
A Murder Suspect Fell Through Every Crack in Oregon’s Mental Health System
Two times in as many days, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was shipped by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Twice, he was arrested again within hours. The first time, Cannon walked out of a local hospital and was arrested for obstructing traffic at a Happy Valley...
Serial rapist known as the ‘jogger rapist’ set to be released from prison this December
The serial rapist who earned the moniker the “jogger rapist” is set to be released in mid-December after serving almost all of his maximum sentence, nearly 36 years, behind bars.
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
Portland Considers Plan to Create 'VIP' List of Those Likely to Commit gun Crimes
PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.
kptv.com
Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
KXL
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
KATU.com
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
q13fox.com
Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. According...
‘Stop this madness’: Family of Portland homicide victim begs for justice, change
The family of one of Portland’s most recent homicide victims is speaking out today, begging the community to come forward with information.
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
CCSO: 2 found dead inside car involved in apparent shooting
Officials are seeking information in a double homicide that happened in unincorporated Clackamas County.
kptv.com
Police investigating shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers are investigating reports of shots fired in southeast Portland more than two hours after a deadly shooting occurred in the Madison South neighborhood. At about 1:24 a.m., on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived and...
Late-night shooting reported near PSU; no arrests made
A shooting was reported fewer than three blocks away from the Portland State University campus in Southwest Portland on Sunday night.
kptv.com
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
Northern giant hornets, also known as murder hornets, are the invasive insects that appeared in Washington years ago, but now they seemed to have disappeared from the Pacific Northwest. City of Vancouver seeks input from neighbors about third 'Safe Stay Community' site. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. City leaders are...
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
Tri-City Herald
Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say
A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
