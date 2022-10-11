ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Big Country News

Portland Considers Plan to Create 'VIP' List of Those Likely to Commit gun Crimes

PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.
kptv.com

Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
KXL

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
kptv.com

Police investigating shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers are investigating reports of shots fired in southeast Portland more than two hours after a deadly shooting occurred in the Madison South neighborhood. At about 1:24 a.m., on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived and...
kptv.com

2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County

Northern giant hornets, also known as murder hornets, are the invasive insects that appeared in Washington years ago, but now they seemed to have disappeared from the Pacific Northwest. City of Vancouver seeks input from neighbors about third 'Safe Stay Community' site. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. City leaders are...
Tri-City Herald

Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say

A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
CAMAS, WA

