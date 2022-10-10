ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu to hike prices by up to $80 a year starting today – how to cut costs

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
HULU customers will soon see higher bills as the price increase takes effect today.

For the ad-supported version of Hulu, subscribers will now pay $7.99 per month instead of $6.99 per month, or $79.99 for the entire year.

New pricing from Hulu starts today

Those who have the ad-free plan will see an increase of $2 as they will now pay $14.99 per month instead of $12.99 per month.

However, the prices for the Live TV bundle - ESPN Plus and Disney Plus - aren't changing just yet.

According to The Verge, on December 8th when Disney Plus begins its ad-supported tier, the bundle with ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus will cost $1 more at $14.99 per month.

However, the price for ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will stay at $19.99 per month.

Disney will also start two cheaper ad-supported plans: $9.99 per month for Disney Plus and Hulu, and $12.99 per month for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

How to cut costs

Saving on your streaming services may be hard as options are plentiful and filled with great content.

However, if you notice that you aren't watching much on some platforms, it might be time to cancel.

Since major streamers don't charge a cancelation fee, take inventory of which services you like and cancel the others - until a show or movie catches your fancy.

Another great way to save is by sharing.

This can be tricky as platforms have different policies when it comes to password-sharing.

Some can be quite obscure as they allow up to five users for each profile.

Each streaming service wants the users to be in the same households but, if you're allowed to use have up to four devices, some say it shouldn't matter if you live in the same household or not.

Another way to save is to take advantage of free trials.

Most streaming services, aside from Netflix, will offer a free week to see if you like the product.

It can be a great way to filter through shows or movies and decide which platform you like best.

Just remember to mark your calendar to cancel before the week ends.

Additionally, it might be helpful to try and look elsewhere for cheaper alternatives.

One service that might work for you is one package from Sling TV.

Sling Blue and Sling Orange costs $30 per month each and just $10 for the first month.

Sling Orange gives you access to more than 30 channels including ESPN, TNT, and Food Network.

Sling Blue comes with 43 channels including MSNBC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and NFL Network.

However, Sling Blue does not include ESPN and Disney channel.

If you want to combine the two packages, you can get both Blue and Orange for $50 per month and just $20 for the first month.

The Sun reveals Disney+ shake-up to subscription bills – and millions face price increase.

Plus, Rare Beauty’s Only Murders in the Building collection: Where can I buy?

