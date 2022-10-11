ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiawana High photography teacher sentenced to over 5 years in prison

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Jeffrey Whiston pleaded guilty on August 26 to charges related to a photo shoot with a student that was reported when a parent came forward regarding an inappropriate meeting between the teacher and a 16-year-old student. He’s been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
