Colorado State

9NEWS

First-generation farmer works to sow future for young growers of color

Roberto Meza left a full-ride scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and became a farmer on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Roberto Meza smiled as he surveys his crops. His weekly haul of basil, arugula and peas had finally fallen into a farmer's routine of growing, harvesting and selling — but it took years to get here.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado Students increase use of Safe2Tell program in September

DENVER — Safe2Tell saw an 89% increase in tips in September when compared to August, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office. Safe2Tell is a Colorado program that allows students and others to report anonymous threats or concerns. The report says Safe2Tell received...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS hosts debate Thursday night for CD8 candidates

COLORADO, USA — Candidates for Colorado's new 8th Congressional District will debate Thursday night in the first of a series of six debates hosted by 9NEWS. State senator and pediatrician Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R), a former Weld County commissioner, are in a close race in the state's newest congressional district.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

King Soopers begins hiring in Colorado for holiday season

DENVER — King Soopers announced it is seeking new employees as it readies for the holiday season. The grocer said it is searching for workers for both in stores and across multiple business units. King Soopers has begun holding hiring events and will continue throughout the month of November.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

DENVER — A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against Kevin Priola, a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat, ruling the effort should be conducted after Priola is sworn in in January to represent a new district created by redistricting. The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats'...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

CPW warns residents to be 'Bear Aware' as interactions increase

DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is warning Coloradans to remove possible bear attractants as reported interactions with people increase. CPW received 3,614 bear reports between April and October this year, an increase from 3,155 reported over the same period in 2021. Interactions with bears are becoming more...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

President Biden designates Camp Hale a national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range a national monument, the first such designation of his administration. Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday for the ceremony in Leadville. “This is the story of America the beautiful,” Biden said as he designated the...
LEADVILLE, CO
9NEWS

Marches for women's rights take place across Colorado Saturday

COLORADO, USA — People gathered in Denver, Boulder and across the state and country on Saturday to advocate for women's rights. Saturday marks 30 days before Election Day, and the event is to spread the message that advocates will "hold our elected officials accountable for supporting our right to control our own bodies and our own lives."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Do negative political ads work?

COLORADO, USA — Yes, negative political ads work. NEXT Viewers Stan and Gabriel emailed asking about the negative political ads that are airing daily until Election Day. "Do these ads really have an effect?" Stan asked. "I have never met anyone that has stated that they are swayed by...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Book tells story of family's escape from Vietnam

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — In 1979, people fearing violence in communist Vietnam decided to flee. Those who escaped by sea became known as "boat people." At least one of those families ended up in Colorado. Quynh Nguyen Forss spread photos of her family across her kitchen table. They tell the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Rocky Mountain National Park ends timed entry permit requirement for 2022

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park ended its timed entry permit system for the season on Tuesday, meaning reservations are no longer required to visit the park. RMNP said visitors this fall should be prepared for long lines and traffic congestion, particularly on weekends. Visitors flock to...
TRAVEL
9NEWS

JCPenney hiring 22,000 workers for holiday season

LEWISVILLE, Texas — JCPenney plans to hire 22,000 workers in anticipation of the busy holiday shopping season. To help fill the positions, JCPenney said it will be host a national hiring event, Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 15. The hiring event will take place in all locations with...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

