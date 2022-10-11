Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
Fox 19
Cincinnati traffic boxes turned into pieces of art with hopes to deter graffiti
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 3CDC is hoping a new initiative will keep people from defacing traffic boxes. You’ve likely driven or walked past traffic boxes in Cincinnati and other places countless times and never really paid attention to the graffiti or paint on the box. But that graffiti, which often includes stickers, can be expensive and time-consuming to remove.
Fox 19
Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati. It was reported on East 7th and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, down the street from Madonna’s Bar Grill, according to Lieutenant Tim Lanter, the night chief, and Lieutenant Stephenie Fassnacht, commander of CPD’s Homicide Unit.
Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills
There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Woodmont Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Woodmont Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
PD respond to shooting that turned out to be people filming TikTok, 1 arrested
Two people were making a short video that appeared to be depicting some sort of shooting. Investigators said one person was covered in ketchup while pretending to be shot.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Deputies risk suffocation, rush to aid of NKY apartment residents
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Body camera footage from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies run into a burning building to save those inside without regard for their own safety. The blaze broke out in a building on Rosetta Drive in Burlington around 6:30 p.m. last Saturday. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
Fox 19
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
BLINK is back with parade Thursday: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK, our nation’s largest outdoor light festival, returns to Cincinnati this weekend for the first time since 2019. It all kicks off with a parade Downtown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. FOX19 NOW’s 11 p.m. newscast tonight after our 10 p.m. news is dedicated to...
Fox 19
Man killed, woman hurt in Paddock Hills double shooting, crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man is dead and a woman is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a hospital after a double shooting and car crash in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into...
Fox 19
8-year-old boy dies after car hits him in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old boy has died, just two days after he was struck and critically hurt by a vehicle in Bond Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Deontez Hardy was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hosptial Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 8-year-old hit while crossing street in Bond Hill dies
CINCINNATI — An 8-year-old boy whowas hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Bond Hill has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Officials say the boy, identified as Deontez Hardy, died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children's. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday...
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
cincinnatimagazine.com
These Seven Halloween Home Decorators Are On Another Level
Some of our neighbors are really into Halloween. If you’re lucky, they’ll let you join in on the fun. Bobby Metzner’s The Metzner Manor (Green Township) Come for the trick, stay for the treat. Metzner’s family-friendly haunt is a 26-year family tradition that features a mausoleum, a giant witch’s house, life-size werewolves, a 10-foot-tall moving pumpkin, and many more professional grade animatronics and pneumatic creatures, with boxes of candy and full-size kettle corn bags awaiting guests. facebook.com/themetznermanor.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ann Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Ann Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
