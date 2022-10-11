Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His College Football Playoff National Title Pick
After Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have emerged as the betting favorites to win this year's National Championship game. While plenty of people are high on the undefeated Big Ten squad, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum still believes college football dominance lies within the SEC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation
Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s genius
On Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. To secure the victory, the Crimson Tide had to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone on one final play, and they were able to do it thanks to some stout defense.
Yardbarker
CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama
Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Alabama Week
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to kickoff Alabama Week. Heupel updated the status of safety Jaylen McCollough following his arrest on Sunday evening and touched on Cedric Tillman’s injury. Heupel’s entire Monday press conference is above.
Locations announced for ESPN College GameDay, SEC Network's SEC Nation
On Sunday it was announced that ESPN’s College GameDay was returning to Tennessee for the second time in four weeks. On Wednesday, it was announced that the show will be returning to the same location. GameDay will broadcast live from the lawn outside of Ayers Hall on The Hill...
