Oklahoma City, OK

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with shooting in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Residents react after shooting in Yukon neighborhood

YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Train hits empty car in southeast Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded after a train hit an empty car Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The train hit a car near Southeast 25th Street and Shields Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered that the car was empty. Everyone on the train was fine, police said. Crews...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, near Tecumseh Road and Porter Avenue. When officers arrived, someone told them that a man forced his way into a home.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy facing assault, battery charges

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy is now facing assault and battery charges. KOCO 5 spoke with the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to us that Anthony Jackson was fired on Wednesday. This occurred he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping among others.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot in Yukon neighborhood

YUKON, Okla. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday night in a Yukon neighborhood. A man was taken to a hospital after being shot around 8:40 p.m. near Abigale and Preston Park drives. Authorities said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found shell casings in...
YUKON, OK
1600kush.com

64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK

