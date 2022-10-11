Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob several stores in Edmond
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to rob several stores in Edmond.
okcfox.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
KOCO
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with shooting in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Residents react after shooting in Yukon neighborhood
YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
KOCO
Train hits empty car in southeast Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded after a train hit an empty car Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The train hit a car near Southeast 25th Street and Shields Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered that the car was empty. Everyone on the train was fine, police said. Crews...
KOCO
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, near Tecumseh Road and Porter Avenue. When officers arrived, someone told them that a man forced his way into a home.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Overnight Standoff In Norman Ends As Police Make Arrest
The Norman Police Department has ended a 12-hour standoff after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. The standoff began when Norman Police responded to a burglary in progress at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, in a neighborhood near North Porter Avenue and East Tecumseh Road. The suspect, Alexander Daniel...
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
KOCO
Former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy facing assault, battery charges
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy is now facing assault and battery charges. KOCO 5 spoke with the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to us that Anthony Jackson was fired on Wednesday. This occurred he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping among others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot in Yukon neighborhood
YUKON, Okla. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday night in a Yukon neighborhood. A man was taken to a hospital after being shot around 8:40 p.m. near Abigale and Preston Park drives. Authorities said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found shell casings in...
Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision
Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver. Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23. Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable. The Edmond Police Department said they...
okcfox.com
SILVER ALERT: OHP, OKCPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman. Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Oklahoma City police for Linda Staley. Staley was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Dr....
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized record number of fentanyl
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of fentanyl. The office said the increasing amount of the deadly drug is worrisome. Now, they hope to raise awareness of the dangers. "This substance has completely permeated our entire state," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
fox7austin.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
Disabled OKC woman says mobility scooter goes missing from locked apartment during move-out
A disabled Oklahoma City woman said her mobility scooter was stolen from her apartment and she has no idea how it happened.
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
Comments / 0