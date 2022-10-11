ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, IL

Albion to be aglow with runners from annual spooky race

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page reminded the public of a spooky event coming up soon.

Rehabilitation and Performance Institute’s, ‘Glow & Go 5K’ will take place on October 15 at 7 p.m. with the Kids Fun Run taking place right before at 6:45 p.m. Costumes are not required but encouraged and headlamps are strongly recommended. This will be a timed race on a marked route with medals for the top two finishers in each age category.

Tickets are $25 and all the proceeds will go towards the Albion City Park to help buy new playground equipment. Participants will meet on the Southwest Corner of Albion Square and will be given different glow items like glow rings and necklaces.

More information and the signup can be found here .

