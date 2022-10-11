ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man struck by car after trying to run across Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across several lanes of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old attempted to cross the 2800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 35-year-old woman who was driving northbound, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Palos Park man sues iFLY in Rosemont for negligence after he was left a quadriplegic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You cannot say indoor skydiving is a safe activity for kids as young as three, if your legal documents call if "an inherently dangerous activity."That's the claim of a lawsuit by a Palos Park man suing iFLY in Rosemont after an accident left him a quadriplegic. Video shown is of the iFLY experience, where users get in a vertical wind tunnel for the indoor skydiving.It's what 63-year-old David Schilling expected when he went to the i-FLY in Rosemont in January of 2021. His lawyers said Schilling became unstable, but instructors and spotters didn't help.He crashed into the wall...
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in crash on Route 41 in Lake Bluff

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 41 in Unincorporated Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash at about 1 p.m. on Route 41 near Washington Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene when...
fox32chicago.com

Stolen car crashes into building after hitting Chicago police SUV

CHICAGO - A Chicago police SUV was involved in a bad crash on the city's West Side Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and Kilbourn Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The other vehicle involved, a Kia, wound up slamming into a building. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victoria Blanco: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Victoria Blanco was last seen Saturday night in the 4200 block of South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police describe Blanco as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Anyone...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park

Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...

