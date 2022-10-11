CHICAGO (CBS) -- You cannot say indoor skydiving is a safe activity for kids as young as three, if your legal documents call if "an inherently dangerous activity."That's the claim of a lawsuit by a Palos Park man suing iFLY in Rosemont after an accident left him a quadriplegic. Video shown is of the iFLY experience, where users get in a vertical wind tunnel for the indoor skydiving.It's what 63-year-old David Schilling expected when he went to the i-FLY in Rosemont in January of 2021. His lawyers said Schilling became unstable, but instructors and spotters didn't help.He crashed into the wall...

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO