Man struck by car after trying to run across Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across several lanes of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old attempted to cross the 2800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 35-year-old woman who was driving northbound, police said.
Palos Park man sues iFLY in Rosemont for negligence after he was left a quadriplegic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You cannot say indoor skydiving is a safe activity for kids as young as three, if your legal documents call if "an inherently dangerous activity."That's the claim of a lawsuit by a Palos Park man suing iFLY in Rosemont after an accident left him a quadriplegic. Video shown is of the iFLY experience, where users get in a vertical wind tunnel for the indoor skydiving.It's what 63-year-old David Schilling expected when he went to the i-FLY in Rosemont in January of 2021. His lawyers said Schilling became unstable, but instructors and spotters didn't help.He crashed into the wall...
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
West Ridge landlord's remains found in apartment, at Foster Beach after reported missing
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a West Ridge boarding house who was reported missing by one of her tenants.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
Maywood police search for man wanted in connection to death of 17-year-old student
CHICAGO - After one man was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old student, Maywood police are searching for a second suspect. Rigoberto Estrella, a 32-year-old from Melrose Park, was charged with first degree murder in the killing of Dyron Underwood. Underwood was killed on Sept. 16 in Maywood. Police...
Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
Lombard man struck, killed by Metra train in Elmhurst
Elmhurst police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in crash on Route 41 in Lake Bluff
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 41 in Unincorporated Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash at about 1 p.m. on Route 41 near Washington Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene when...
New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue...
Stolen car crashes into building after hitting Chicago police SUV
CHICAGO - A Chicago police SUV was involved in a bad crash on the city's West Side Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and Kilbourn Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The other vehicle involved, a Kia, wound up slamming into a building. Police...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago police release new photos of vehicle wanted for Albany Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police have released more photos of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian and killed his dog on the Northwest Side. On Sept. 30, around 5:15 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle struck a 31-year-old man walking his dog in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
Victoria Blanco: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Victoria Blanco was last seen Saturday night in the 4200 block of South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police describe Blanco as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Anyone...
More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park
Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
