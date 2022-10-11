ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlotteonthecheap.com

25th Annual Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk

The 25th Anniversary of the Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk takes place Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 9 a.m., at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the UNC Charlotte campus, 8701 Phillips Road, Charlotte, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

‘Burgtoberfest at Percent Tap House in Harrisburg Oct 15

Celebrate ‘Burgtoberfest at Percent Tap House, 4250 Main Street, Harrisburg, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, from 12 to 8 p.m. Also, keep reading for some regularly scheduled events at Percent Tap House. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out...
HARRISBURG, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Howl-O-Ween at Stowe Park in Belmont — dog costume parade and contest

The City of Belmont, North Carolina, is holding Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Stowe Park, 24 S Main Street, Belmont. The event features a costumed pup parade around Stowe Park. There will be ten different costume categories for you and your furry friends:
BELMONT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy