Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Vigo County Board of Elections announce they are making changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections approved a motion to make changes to the format of the November ballot during an emergency meeting Monday, one day after a motion to make a similar change failed. Concerns were raised about the ballot during routine testing on...
wibqam.com
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
wibqam.com
Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
wibqam.com
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Comments / 0