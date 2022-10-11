VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO