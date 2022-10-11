1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said no parties were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.