1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials said no parties were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
