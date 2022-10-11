ETC’s LED Spotlight made in Middleton vying to be Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, Wis. — This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest could shine a light on a business in Middleton that says its LED spotlight is making theatrical lighting more energy efficient.

Whether in movies, TV or on stage, the director can’t call camera or action without lights. And in showbiz, ETC said their Source 4 LED Series 3 spotlight is the star.

“The Series 3 is now appearing on the Broadway stages, on the West End stages, and theaters around the world,” said David Lincecum, VP of ETC Marketing. “We’re proud that that comes right out of central Wisconsin.”

According to Lincecum, what makes the Series 3 shine among other LEDs is its dynamic colors, at a brightness of 14,000 lumens.

“And when you go into a theater you look and the lights are oftentimes a very long way from the stage, so with LED technology this is the first spotlight that really produces enough light output to be used in pretty much any theater in any position,” he said.

It’s carefully assembled and tested for color mixing and control, all at the company’s Middleton factory.

The Series 3 can also be controlled by, and access the owner’s manual on a smartphone, via a built-in NFC chip.

Series 3 is among the top eight finalists for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Ron Giordan, public relations manager with Focus on Energy, says it’s great timing during Energy Awareness Month.

“LEDs produce 90% less heat than your regular compact fluorescent lights,” he said, “and so when you’re not wasting heat like that, you’re saving energy which can go into other things on the grid.”

Lincecum says what makes them the coolest is how their spotlight sets the scene for audiences, who may not even know it.

“People always expect ETC, ‘Oh you guys must be in Hollywood or you must be in New York or on the East Coast,’ but we’re right here in the Midwest and that’s what makes us really happy,” he said.

The top four will be announced online Wednesday, then the final round of voting for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin lasts until next Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the winner is announced at Monona Terrace.

