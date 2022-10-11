Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

4

That’s the number of touchdowns for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who made some history with his red-zone dominance on Monday night.

Kelce became the first tight end in 37 years — since Jimmie Giles in 1985 — to have four touchdowns in a regular-season game.

58%

For a second straight game, KC was ridiculously efficient on third downs, converting 7 of 12 for 58%.

That type of clutch play helped make up for the fact that the Chiefs averaged 5.3 yards per play — a total that was 1.5 yards per play less than the Raiders (6.8).

1

The number of feet that Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams got down — after review — that led to an incompletion on the Raiders’ final drive.

Adams originally was credited with a third-down, 15-yard catch on the sideline that would’ve put Las Vegas in long field-goal range at the KC 39. The pass got ruled incomplete after review, however, and the Chiefs held on fourth-and-2 to secure their one-point win.