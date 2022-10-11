ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

4

That’s the number of touchdowns for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who made some history with his red-zone dominance on Monday night.

Kelce became the first tight end in 37 years — since Jimmie Giles in 1985 — to have four touchdowns in a regular-season game.

58%

For a second straight game, KC was ridiculously efficient on third downs, converting 7 of 12 for 58%.

That type of clutch play helped make up for the fact that the Chiefs averaged 5.3 yards per play — a total that was 1.5 yards per play less than the Raiders (6.8).

1

The number of feet that Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams got down — after review — that led to an incompletion on the Raiders’ final drive.

Adams originally was credited with a third-down, 15-yard catch on the sideline that would’ve put Las Vegas in long field-goal range at the KC 39. The pass got ruled incomplete after review, however, and the Chiefs held on fourth-and-2 to secure their one-point win.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

