Northeast Florida high school sports scores for October 10-15, 2022

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

Boys

Bishop Snyder 170, Middleburg 184

Course: Eagle Landing, par 35 (Middleburg). Medalist: French (BS) 35.

Fernandina Beach 157, West Nassau 197

Course : Amelia River, par 36 (Fernandina Beach). Medalist: Millar (FB) 36.

Fleming Island 147, Tocoi Creek 149, Creekside 160

Course: King & Bear, par 36 (Tocoi Creek). Medalist: Abbas (FI) 33.

More prep content from our staff:

SWIMMING

At Eagle Harbor

Boys

Fleming Island 127, St. Augustine 23

200 medley relay: Fleming Island 1:51.37. 200 free: Harris (SA) 2:15.85. 200 IM: Goodwin (FI) 2:13.98. 50 free: Mainville (SA) 21.99. 100 fly: Ducut (FI) 55.80. 100 free: Mainville (SA) 50.82. 500 free: Goodwin (FI) 5:47.54. 200 free relay: Fleming Island 1:46.69. 100 back: Goodwin (FI) 1:04.38. 100 breast: Santiago-Rodriguez (FI) 1:15.12. 400 free relay: Fleming Island 4:07.64.

Girls

Fleming Island 134, St. Augustine 35

200 medley relay: Fleming Island 2:07.09. 200 free: K. Moore (FI) 2:12.55. 200 IM: Tang (FI) 2:32.39. 50 free: McDade (FI) 24.81. Diving: Brinkman (FI) 284.00. 100 fly: Schaefer (FI) 1:17.74. 100 free: McDade (FI) 54.02. 500 free: Hurley (FI) 6:26.15. 200 free relay: Fleming Island 1:52.80. 100 back: K. Moore (FI) 1:11.86. 100 breast: Loehr (FI) 1:14.38. 400 free relay: Fleming Island 3:54.29.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Snyder d. First Coast 25-17, 25-16, 25-6

Ponte Vedra d. Bishop Kenny 25-18, 25-21, 25-15.

St. Johns Country Day d. Gainesville St. Francis 3-0.

Fernandina Beach d. Camden 25-15, 25-16, 25-10

Lincoln d. Episcopal 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11

Gateway Conference tournament

Semifinals

Fletcher d. Atlantic Coast 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19.

Digs: Schrock (F) 22, Carpenedo (AC) 13. Aces: Hostetter (F) 3, Trautman (AC) 2. Kills: Ewton (F) 12, Stephens (AC) 14. Assists: Parks (F) 19, Trautman (AC) 22.

Mandarin d. Sandalwood 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.

TUESDAY

GOLF

Boys

Gateway Conference Championships

Atlantic Coast won the boys Gateway Conference Championship for the first time in school history.

Atlantic Coast 300, Fletcher 306, Stanton, 338, Wolfson 354, Sandalwood 357

Course: Jacksonville Beach Golf Club

Clay 177, Orange Park 192, Ridgeview 236

Course: Magnolia Point, par 36 (Clay). Medalist: Buhnerkemper (C) 39.

Fernandina Beach 156, Bishop Snyder 169

Course: Fernandina Beach GC, par 35 (Fernandina Beach). Medalist: French (BS) 36.

Fleming Island 147, Gainesville Buchholz 172

Girls

Bolles 155, Bartram Trail 164

Course: San Jose GC, par 36 (Bolles). Medalist: McGrath (BO) 35.

Records: Bolles 8-1, Bartram Trail 9-3.

Orange Park NTS, Ridgeview NTS

Course: Eagle Harbor, par 36 (Ridgeview). Medalist: Adriano (R) 58.

Providence 185, Creekside 198

Course: Jacksonville Beach GC, par 36 (Providence). Medalist: Wells (P) 36.

VOLLEYBALL

Old Plank Christian d. First Baptist 25-21, 25-15, 25-15

Baldwin d. Englewood 17-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8

University Christian d. Global Outreach Christian Academy 25-16, 25-23, 25-18

Records: University Christian 15-5, Global Outreach Charter 8-4

Trinity Christian Academy d. Bishop Snyder 25-13, 25-21, 25-13

Episcopal d. Christ’s Church 25-12, 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 8-15

Keystone Heights d. Palatka 25-12, 25-8, 25-7

Atlantic Coast d. Baldwin 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Williston d. Union County 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25,19

Fletcher d. Wolfson 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Bartram Trail d. Ridgeview 20-25, 23-25, 25-17,10-25

St. Johns Country Day d. Duval Charter 25-9, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11

Gateway Conference tournament

First round

Baldwin d. Englewood 3-1.

Paxon d. First Coast 3-1.

Stanton d. Raines 3-0.

Wolfson d. Jackson 3-0.

Quarterfinals

Atlantic Coast d. Baldwin 25-23, 25-19, 25-17.

Fletcher d. Wolfson 3-0.

Mandarin d. Paxon 3-0.

Sandalwood d. Stanton 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 15-13

SWIMMING

At Bartram Trail

Boys

Tocoi Creek 93, Fernandina Beach 76

200 medley relay: Tocoi Creek 1:45.35. 200 free: Kim (TC) 1:49.49. 200 IM: Matthews (TC) 2:03.23. 50 free: Heacox (TC) 24.72. 100 fly: Kim (TC) 53.55. 100 free: Heacox (TC) 53.05. 500 free: Janzow (FB) 5:08.67. 200 free relay: Fernandina Beach 1:42.41. 100 back: Matthews (TC) 56.81. 100 breast: Ritchie (TC) 1:04.83. 400 free relay: Tocoi Creek 3:26.53.

Girls

Tocoi Creek 100, Fernandina Beach 70

200 medley relay: Tocoi Creek 2:02.78. 200 free: Dowell (TC) 2:02.90. 200 IM: Johnson (TC)  2:32.76. 50 free: Strickland (TC) 27.41. 100 fly: Johnson (TC) 1:07.92. 100 free: O'Neill (TC) 56.34. 500 free: Dowell (TC) 5:28.05. 200 free relay: Fernandina Beach 1:51.18. 100 back: McKenzie (FB) 1:13.48. 100 breast: Martinez (FB) 1:20.94. 400 free relay: Tocoi Creek 3:26.53.

At Clay

Boys

Palatka 157, Oakleaf 130, Clay 125

200 medley relay: Palatka 1:54.48. 200 free: G. Porch (P) 2:05.95. 200 IM: B. Weaver (P) 2:32.35. 50 free: Palatka 24.34. Diving: Siebold (C) 164.85. 100 fly: Bland (O) 1:03.79. 100 free: M. Harvey (P) 57.84. 500 free: M. Corby (C) 6:18.09. 200 free relay: Palatka 1:39.41. 100 back: P. Gill (P) 1:06.19. 100 breast: M. Harvey (P) 1:11.39. 400 free relay: Palatka 3:58.81.

Girls

Oakleaf 156, Palatka 123, Clay 114

200 medley relay: Oakleaf 2:06.37. 200 free: Coulliette (P) 2:26.13. 200 IM: O. Votava (O) 2:19.44. 50 free: P. Loving (O) 26.74. 100 fly: O. Votava (O) 1:05.71. 100 free: J. Moore (O) 1:05.09. 500 free: Schouest (C) 6:41.07. 200 free relay: Oakleaf 1:49.85. 100 back: Huxohl (O) 1:10.20. 100 breast: P. Loving (O) 1:11.07. 400 free relay: Oakleaf 4:27.04.

MONDAY

GOLF

Girls

Bartram Trail 172, Nease 173

Fernandina Beach 214, West Nassau 229

Course: Fernandina Beach GC, par 35 (Fernandina Beach). Medalist: Campbell (F) 40.

VOLLEYBALL

Fleming Island d. Episcopal 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20.

Eagle’s View d. Parsons 25-23, 25-15, 25-6.

Columbia d. Fort White 25-15, 25-23, 25-9.

Old Plank d. Southside Christian 28-26, 25-22, 17-25, 14-25, 9-15.

Bartram Trail d. Fletcher 25-19, 28-30, 25-14, 25-11.

Middleburg d. Keystone Heights 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

Trinity Christian d. Nease 25-15, 25-9, 25-18.

University Christian d. Duval Charter 25-8, 26-24, 25-18.

Beaches Chapel d. Seacoast Christian Academy 25-13, 25-6, 25-14.

Harvest Community d. St. Johns Country Day 25-21, 28-26, 26-24.

Gateway Conference tournament schedule

Wednesday

At Atlantic Coast

Semifinals

Mandarin-Paxon-First Coast winner vs. Sandalwood-Stanton-Raines winner, 5 p.m.

Fletcher-Wolfson-Jackson winner vs. Atlantic Coast-Baldwin-Englewood winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday

At Mandarin

Championship, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school sports scores for October 10-15, 2022

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
