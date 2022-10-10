Northeast Florida high school sports scores for October 10-15, 2022
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
Boys
Bishop Snyder 170, Middleburg 184
Course: Eagle Landing, par 35 (Middleburg). Medalist: French (BS) 35.
Fernandina Beach 157, West Nassau 197
Course : Amelia River, par 36 (Fernandina Beach). Medalist: Millar (FB) 36.
Fleming Island 147, Tocoi Creek 149, Creekside 160
Course: King & Bear, par 36 (Tocoi Creek). Medalist: Abbas (FI) 33.
SWIMMING
At Eagle Harbor
Boys
Fleming Island 127, St. Augustine 23
200 medley relay: Fleming Island 1:51.37. 200 free: Harris (SA) 2:15.85. 200 IM: Goodwin (FI) 2:13.98. 50 free: Mainville (SA) 21.99. 100 fly: Ducut (FI) 55.80. 100 free: Mainville (SA) 50.82. 500 free: Goodwin (FI) 5:47.54. 200 free relay: Fleming Island 1:46.69. 100 back: Goodwin (FI) 1:04.38. 100 breast: Santiago-Rodriguez (FI) 1:15.12. 400 free relay: Fleming Island 4:07.64.
Girls
Fleming Island 134, St. Augustine 35
200 medley relay: Fleming Island 2:07.09. 200 free: K. Moore (FI) 2:12.55. 200 IM: Tang (FI) 2:32.39. 50 free: McDade (FI) 24.81. Diving: Brinkman (FI) 284.00. 100 fly: Schaefer (FI) 1:17.74. 100 free: McDade (FI) 54.02. 500 free: Hurley (FI) 6:26.15. 200 free relay: Fleming Island 1:52.80. 100 back: K. Moore (FI) 1:11.86. 100 breast: Loehr (FI) 1:14.38. 400 free relay: Fleming Island 3:54.29.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Snyder d. First Coast 25-17, 25-16, 25-6
Ponte Vedra d. Bishop Kenny 25-18, 25-21, 25-15.
St. Johns Country Day d. Gainesville St. Francis 3-0.
Fernandina Beach d. Camden 25-15, 25-16, 25-10
Lincoln d. Episcopal 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11
Gateway Conference tournament
Semifinals
Fletcher d. Atlantic Coast 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19.
Digs: Schrock (F) 22, Carpenedo (AC) 13. Aces: Hostetter (F) 3, Trautman (AC) 2. Kills: Ewton (F) 12, Stephens (AC) 14. Assists: Parks (F) 19, Trautman (AC) 22.
Mandarin d. Sandalwood 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.
TUESDAY
GOLF
Boys
Gateway Conference Championships
Atlantic Coast won the boys Gateway Conference Championship for the first time in school history.
Atlantic Coast 300, Fletcher 306, Stanton, 338, Wolfson 354, Sandalwood 357
Course: Jacksonville Beach Golf Club
Clay 177, Orange Park 192, Ridgeview 236
Course: Magnolia Point, par 36 (Clay). Medalist: Buhnerkemper (C) 39.
Fernandina Beach 156, Bishop Snyder 169
Course: Fernandina Beach GC, par 35 (Fernandina Beach). Medalist: French (BS) 36.
Fleming Island 147, Gainesville Buchholz 172
Girls
Bolles 155, Bartram Trail 164
Course: San Jose GC, par 36 (Bolles). Medalist: McGrath (BO) 35.
Records: Bolles 8-1, Bartram Trail 9-3.
Orange Park NTS, Ridgeview NTS
Course: Eagle Harbor, par 36 (Ridgeview). Medalist: Adriano (R) 58.
Providence 185, Creekside 198
Course: Jacksonville Beach GC, par 36 (Providence). Medalist: Wells (P) 36.
VOLLEYBALL
Old Plank Christian d. First Baptist 25-21, 25-15, 25-15
Baldwin d. Englewood 17-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8
University Christian d. Global Outreach Christian Academy 25-16, 25-23, 25-18
Records: University Christian 15-5, Global Outreach Charter 8-4
Trinity Christian Academy d. Bishop Snyder 25-13, 25-21, 25-13
Episcopal d. Christ’s Church 25-12, 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 8-15
Keystone Heights d. Palatka 25-12, 25-8, 25-7
Atlantic Coast d. Baldwin 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Williston d. Union County 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25,19
Fletcher d. Wolfson 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Bartram Trail d. Ridgeview 20-25, 23-25, 25-17,10-25
St. Johns Country Day d. Duval Charter 25-9, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11
Gateway Conference tournament
First round
Baldwin d. Englewood 3-1.
Paxon d. First Coast 3-1.
Stanton d. Raines 3-0.
Wolfson d. Jackson 3-0.
Quarterfinals
Atlantic Coast d. Baldwin 25-23, 25-19, 25-17.
Fletcher d. Wolfson 3-0.
Mandarin d. Paxon 3-0.
Sandalwood d. Stanton 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 15-13
SWIMMING
At Bartram Trail
Boys
Tocoi Creek 93, Fernandina Beach 76
200 medley relay: Tocoi Creek 1:45.35. 200 free: Kim (TC) 1:49.49. 200 IM: Matthews (TC) 2:03.23. 50 free: Heacox (TC) 24.72. 100 fly: Kim (TC) 53.55. 100 free: Heacox (TC) 53.05. 500 free: Janzow (FB) 5:08.67. 200 free relay: Fernandina Beach 1:42.41. 100 back: Matthews (TC) 56.81. 100 breast: Ritchie (TC) 1:04.83. 400 free relay: Tocoi Creek 3:26.53.
Girls
Tocoi Creek 100, Fernandina Beach 70
200 medley relay: Tocoi Creek 2:02.78. 200 free: Dowell (TC) 2:02.90. 200 IM: Johnson (TC) 2:32.76. 50 free: Strickland (TC) 27.41. 100 fly: Johnson (TC) 1:07.92. 100 free: O'Neill (TC) 56.34. 500 free: Dowell (TC) 5:28.05. 200 free relay: Fernandina Beach 1:51.18. 100 back: McKenzie (FB) 1:13.48. 100 breast: Martinez (FB) 1:20.94. 400 free relay: Tocoi Creek 3:26.53.
At Clay
Boys
Palatka 157, Oakleaf 130, Clay 125
200 medley relay: Palatka 1:54.48. 200 free: G. Porch (P) 2:05.95. 200 IM: B. Weaver (P) 2:32.35. 50 free: Palatka 24.34. Diving: Siebold (C) 164.85. 100 fly: Bland (O) 1:03.79. 100 free: M. Harvey (P) 57.84. 500 free: M. Corby (C) 6:18.09. 200 free relay: Palatka 1:39.41. 100 back: P. Gill (P) 1:06.19. 100 breast: M. Harvey (P) 1:11.39. 400 free relay: Palatka 3:58.81.
Girls
Oakleaf 156, Palatka 123, Clay 114
200 medley relay: Oakleaf 2:06.37. 200 free: Coulliette (P) 2:26.13. 200 IM: O. Votava (O) 2:19.44. 50 free: P. Loving (O) 26.74. 100 fly: O. Votava (O) 1:05.71. 100 free: J. Moore (O) 1:05.09. 500 free: Schouest (C) 6:41.07. 200 free relay: Oakleaf 1:49.85. 100 back: Huxohl (O) 1:10.20. 100 breast: P. Loving (O) 1:11.07. 400 free relay: Oakleaf 4:27.04.
MONDAY
GOLF
Girls
Bartram Trail 172, Nease 173
Fernandina Beach 214, West Nassau 229
Course: Fernandina Beach GC, par 35 (Fernandina Beach). Medalist: Campbell (F) 40.
VOLLEYBALL
Fleming Island d. Episcopal 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20.
Eagle’s View d. Parsons 25-23, 25-15, 25-6.
Columbia d. Fort White 25-15, 25-23, 25-9.
Old Plank d. Southside Christian 28-26, 25-22, 17-25, 14-25, 9-15.
Bartram Trail d. Fletcher 25-19, 28-30, 25-14, 25-11.
Middleburg d. Keystone Heights 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
Trinity Christian d. Nease 25-15, 25-9, 25-18.
University Christian d. Duval Charter 25-8, 26-24, 25-18.
Beaches Chapel d. Seacoast Christian Academy 25-13, 25-6, 25-14.
Harvest Community d. St. Johns Country Day 25-21, 28-26, 26-24.
Gateway Conference tournament schedule
Wednesday
At Atlantic Coast
Semifinals
Mandarin-Paxon-First Coast winner vs. Sandalwood-Stanton-Raines winner, 5 p.m.
Fletcher-Wolfson-Jackson winner vs. Atlantic Coast-Baldwin-Englewood winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday
At Mandarin
Championship, 6 p.m.
