Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Austin City Council to discuss possible Austin Energy rate hike, affordable housing efforts and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including settlements for the City of Austin, a possible Austin Energy rate hike, ongoing efforts to build affordable housing and tenants' rights. The council will discuss settling with the family...
KVUE
Travis County looks to increase voting machines on UT campus after loss of polling location
AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will not be able to cast their ballots at the university’s main central library this year as they have done in the past because the location does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. According to...
KVUE
Austin City Council to take up tenants' rights
City leaders say over half of Austinites are renters and say renter rights are not as strong as they should be. Some councilmembers hope to change that.
KVUE
Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office
AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options. The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.
KVUE
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
The man who would be mayor…again
Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
Submit your questions for KVUE's Austin mayoral debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Want to make your voice heard during KVUE's Austin mayoral debate next week?. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., KVUE – with distribution partners KUT and the Austin American-Statesman – is hosting a debate between all six candidates running for mayor of Austin.
California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
KVUE
AISD looks to build affordable housing for teachers, students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is looking to build two sites of affordable housing for its staff and teachers. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, officials from AISD are looking to convert two properties in the district into affordable housing for teachers, staff and families of students.
Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year
AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day
AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
This Week in Texas: Experts weigh in on the science behind political advertising before Election Day
From television ads to the web and going door to door, politicians have various ways to reach out to their voters. This Week in Texas speaks with experts on what goes into advertising for campaigns.
KVUE
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from the city council is helping with at least one of those problems.
KVUE
