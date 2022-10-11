ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

‘Be safe, drive smart’: Pedestrian deaths make up 20% of Texas traffic fatalities, officials say

By Ashlyn Anderson
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — To help reduce fatalities in East Texas, TxDOT launched a program called  “Be Safe, Drive Smart.”

Pedestrian dead in Nacogdoches after being hit by pickup

“Walking billboards” were on the UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College campuses to spread the word about driver and pedestrian safety.

“You can only make one fatal mistake one time,” said event manager, Robert Santiago.

The walking billboards wore human-sized signs on their backs with reminders of road safety.

“We have more signs towards drivers than pedestrians because frankly there are more cars that pass us,” said Santiago.

Road fatalities are not just a big city issue, the Nacogdoches police said they have had 16 pedestrian deaths in the last 21 months.

“There’s many times someone has started turning and hadn’t seen me and I’m like ‘hello I’m here’ and they’ll stop and sorta giggle about it,” said Stephen F. Austin student, Sarah Weissend.

Jaywalking is illegal and dangerous, a ticket can be issued if someone is caught.

“We are encouraging them to go true corner, use the intersection, use the lights, push the button and be patient because although pedestrians are 1% of traffic accidents, they are 20% of (traffic) fatalities in Texas,” said Santiago.

Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work

According to TxDOT, the winter and fall months are the most dangerous time of the year on the roads because of low visibility.

“Use reflective clothing, carry a flashlight, something like that so motorists are aware that you are out there,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer, Jeff Williford.

