ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sammy Blais’ status in doubt for Rangers’ season opener

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Sammy Blais, who suffered an upper-body injury Saturday during the Rangers’ last preseason game, against the Islanders, did not participate in practice on Monday and is doubtful to play in the season opener against the Lightning on Tuesday night.

It’s a tough break for the 26-year-old wing, who appeared in just 14 games last season for the Rangers before suffering an ACL tear that sidelined him for a majority of the schedule. The Rangers may want to put Blais on injured reserve , which would keep him out of the lineup for the first four games.

“He’s day-to-day after [the opener],” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said Monday after practice at MSG Training Center. “It’s not that serious.”

The Rangers may be down a forward, but their defensive core is ready to go after a couple of minor injuries through the six exhibition games. Defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba rejoined the Rangers for practice after dealing with a lower-body injury and an upper-body injury, respectively. There was never any doubt those two would be ready for the first game of the season, but their presence at practice confirmed they should be good to go.

Lindgren lined up in his usual spot next to Adam Fox, while Trouba skated alongside his usual partner, K’Andre Miller. Zac Jones appears to be getting the first look in the sixth defenseman role on the third pair beside Braden Schneider , with whom he skated during the last few days of preseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzkfD_0iTxoail00
Sammy Blais
Jason Szenes / New York Post

Without Blais, who spent time on the first and fourth lines this preseason, the Rangers’ next man up likely will be Jimmy Vesey. After trading in his professional tryout for a one-year, $750,000 deal , Vesey skated as part of a four-man unit — with Dryden Hunt, Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves — on the fourth line at practice Monday. One of those four, presumably either Hunt or Reaves, will have to be scratched for opening night.

While the top unit is projected to be Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko, the third line is expected to feature Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow. Chytil and Lafreniere have also been practicing on the second power-play unit with Trouba, Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov, who was back on the right wing of the second line next to Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck on Monday.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski was released from his professional tryout contract.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, who appeared in just seven games for the Rangers last season, was waived and claimed by the Blackhawks on Monday. Winger Julien Gauthier cleared and was assigned to AHL Hartford.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Cam Neely frustrated by narrative surrounding Bruins' Don Sweeney

When the Boston Bruins gave general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year contract extension after firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, it thrust Sweeney's NHL Draft track record into the spotlight. Team president Cam Neely apparently heard that discussion, and he doesn't want to hear any more of it. Neely gave a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
WILX-TV

Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL

-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
markerzone.com

NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'

Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason

The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Jets Sending Ville Heinola to the AHL is a Mistake

The Winnipeg Jets have begun finalizing their opening night roster. The roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday, and they will get in a few skates before their opening game on Friday against the New York Rangers. One decision they made on Monday was to send Ville Heinola down...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Miller Set to Provide Blueshirts With Stardom on Blue Line

The New York Rangers’ relatively small investment in K’Andre Miller looks like it’s about to pay off in a big way in 2022-23. Not that the Blueshirts’ decision to trade the 48th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft to move up four spots and take the big defenseman 22nd overall has proven to be much of a cost, given that the player selected 48th, defender Jonathan Tychonick, hasn’t yet amounted to much. Given what Miller has shown in his first two NHL seasons, however, the Rangers would now certainly have given up considerably more to get him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Ryan Carpenter
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Matt Bartkowski
Person
Vincent Trocheck
Yardbarker

Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization

The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL
Yardbarker

Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal

Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts , assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Islanders
Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken

The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
FOX Sports

Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy