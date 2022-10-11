Sammy Blais’ status in doubt for Rangers’ season opener

Sammy Blais, who suffered an upper-body injury Saturday during the Rangers’ last preseason game, against the Islanders, did not participate in practice on Monday and is doubtful to play in the season opener against the Lightning on Tuesday night.

It’s a tough break for the 26-year-old wing, who appeared in just 14 games last season for the Rangers before suffering an ACL tear that sidelined him for a majority of the schedule. The Rangers may want to put Blais on injured reserve , which would keep him out of the lineup for the first four games.

“He’s day-to-day after [the opener],” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said Monday after practice at MSG Training Center. “It’s not that serious.”

The Rangers may be down a forward, but their defensive core is ready to go after a couple of minor injuries through the six exhibition games. Defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba rejoined the Rangers for practice after dealing with a lower-body injury and an upper-body injury, respectively. There was never any doubt those two would be ready for the first game of the season, but their presence at practice confirmed they should be good to go.

Lindgren lined up in his usual spot next to Adam Fox, while Trouba skated alongside his usual partner, K’Andre Miller. Zac Jones appears to be getting the first look in the sixth defenseman role on the third pair beside Braden Schneider , with whom he skated during the last few days of preseason.

Sammy Blais Jason Szenes / New York Post

Without Blais, who spent time on the first and fourth lines this preseason, the Rangers’ next man up likely will be Jimmy Vesey. After trading in his professional tryout for a one-year, $750,000 deal , Vesey skated as part of a four-man unit — with Dryden Hunt, Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves — on the fourth line at practice Monday. One of those four, presumably either Hunt or Reaves, will have to be scratched for opening night.

While the top unit is projected to be Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko, the third line is expected to feature Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow. Chytil and Lafreniere have also been practicing on the second power-play unit with Trouba, Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov, who was back on the right wing of the second line next to Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck on Monday.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski was released from his professional tryout contract.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, who appeared in just seven games for the Rangers last season, was waived and claimed by the Blackhawks on Monday. Winger Julien Gauthier cleared and was assigned to AHL Hartford.