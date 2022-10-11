ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsOne

What Election Challenges Mean For Black Voters

Throughout U.S. history, citizen voting challenges have been a tool to disenfranchise others and secure partisan advantage for themselves. The post What Election Challenges Mean For Black Voters appeared first on NewsOne.
ELECTIONS
KUOW

A new group of voters is active for the 2022 November election

The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tennessee Tribune

#WinWithBlackWomen And Their Brothers Convene in Historic Show of Unity Ahead of Midterms

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The #WinWithBlackWomen collective for the first time welcomed a plurality of their brothers running for office and activating their neighbors ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The group – which included DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes, Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore, Rev. Al Sharpton, Derrick Johnson and Terrance Woodbury – spoke to the engagement and excitement of Black men this election cycle as well as their commitment to the elevation of Black women running for office.
ELECTIONS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
ELECTIONS
Vice

Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes

A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
ARIZONA STATE

