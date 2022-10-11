ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newest adaptive tech a strike for bowling fans

By John Murphy
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City business specializing in adaptive sports technology unveiled their newest device Monday night.

After a survey run by Siouxland District Health determined bowling was a fan favorite of those with disabilities, Dustin Rhoades, owner and founder of Ability Tech, got to work.

After just three months of development, Rhoades revealed his new piece of technology at Plaza Bowl hoping to bring all types of bowlers together to enjoy the game.

“I hope it brings them together more, brings more people out and gets more intermixed. So now it’s not just these special events for these individuals, they can come out on a regular night or get a good group and be out more,” said Rhoades.

This device is now available at Plaza Bowl in Sioux City, but for Siouxlanders interested in getting one for personal use, they can contact Ability Tech directly online by clicking here .

