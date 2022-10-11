SWAT standoff: Man arrested after threatening woman, holding 2 juveniles in home, police say

Read full article on original website
Three charged in death of man left bound with duct tape in home for days
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three suspects for the murder of someone left dead in a home, bound with duct tape for days. Investigators arrested Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Felming and Daniel Gillstrap for the murder of Stiles Stilley. They're in Douglas County Jail, held without bond on several charges: felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and motor vehicle theft.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
Atlanta police looking for suspect in top drug bust in department's history
ATLANTA - After one of the biggest drug busts in Atlanta Police Department's history, officers said they are now searching for the man they believe is responsible for trafficking it. Police said they seized 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700...
Student arrested for alleged bomb threat to Etowah High School, sheriff's office says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old Etowah High School student for an alleged bomb threat that prompted the campus to lock down. The unidentified girl is being held at the Marietta Youth Detention Center without bond. Investigators charged her with felony terroristic threats after...
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.
Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody. On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail. Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers. Police announced...
Driver on I-285 west found dead in crashed car following shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Man, who was shot, crashed while driving along Interstate 285 westbound just west of the Interstate 675 exit on Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County police say. DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed the man. Police say officers responded to the scene...
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
Man arrested for grass fires, charged with carrying explosives, police say
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to multiple grass fires in Buckhead. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department located multiple fires along Pharr Road near Maple Drive around 11:55 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in minutes, and no one was hurt. The Atlanta Police...
Marietta police investigating fatal car crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night. The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-285 that has left all westbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
Trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill underway
The trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill officially got underway Wednesday. A federal grand jury indicted Hill in April 2021 for allegedly violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail. Attorneys for both sides spent the day questioning potential jurors.
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
