Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy facing assault, battery charges
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy is now facing assault and battery charges. KOCO 5 spoke with the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to us that Anthony Jackson was fired on Wednesday. This occurred he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping among others.
okcfox.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
chickashatoday.com
NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH
OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k
In total, Bralley defrauded the church out of approximately $451,17.54 and “did not repay St. Paul for the unauthorized purchases and transfers,” according to court documents.
OK Pardon and Parole board denies clemency for Fairchild, execution set for Nov. 17
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to deny death row inmate, Richard Fairchild, clemency in the death of three-year-old Adam Broomhall.
news9.com
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
News On 6
OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage
Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Investigators Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel Known For High Crime
UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. Oklahoma City police are looking for clues in a man’s death at a motel known as a magnet for criminal activity. The man was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th...
News On 6
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
KOCO
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, near Tecumseh Road and Porter Avenue. When officers arrived, someone told them that a man forced his way into a home.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
kswo.com
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
U.S. Postal Service stops delivering mail to Yukon complex due to damaged mailboxes
People living in one metro area apartment complex said they have not had any mail delivered for weeks, thanks to unsecure and damaged mailboxes.
Comments / 6