Norman, OK

KOCO

Former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy facing assault, battery charges

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy is now facing assault and battery charges. KOCO 5 spoke with the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to us that Anthony Jackson was fired on Wednesday. This occurred he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping among others.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of Domestic Abuse, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
chickashatoday.com

NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
NEWCASTLE, OK
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Norman, OK
news9.com

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage

Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion

As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
NORMAN, OK
Public Safety
News On 6

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com

Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, near Tecumseh Road and Porter Avenue. When officers arrived, someone told them that a man forced his way into a home.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
ELGIN, OK

