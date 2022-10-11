ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

Where to find drop boxes around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia's voting laws were changed last year in a way that particularly impacts the use of drop boxes as a means for submitting absentee by mail ballots. While the law substantially scales back the availability of drop boxes, they nonetheless can still be deployed by counties. If...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Scandal rocks Fat Bear Week, but the show must go on

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — As the bears at Katmai National Park stuff themselves with salmon, it appears someone else has been stuffing the ballot box. The Alaska park holds a yearly weeklong poll, Fat Bear Week, to celebrate its brown bears' success fattening themselves up for winter. The popular contest draws in thousands of votes from all over — including, apparently, some fraudulent ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy