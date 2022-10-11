Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Hundreds of autism sensory kits in the hands of UHP troopers
More than 600 autism sensory kits are now in the hands of Utah Highway Patrol Troopers and will be used to help respond to community members experiencing mental challenges.
earnthenecklace.com
Leslie Draffin Leaving 6 News: What Happened to Central Texas’ Anchor?
Central Texas residents have come to appreciate Leslie Draffin as a newscaster. For most of her nearly 15 years in the news industry, she has sat at an anchor desk and reported the news. But she hasn’t been seen on KCEN-TV’s 6 News for the past three months. Many questions surround the anchor, such as what happened to Leslie Draffin. And now, as many expected, the anchor has made a significant announcement. Yes, Leslie Draffin is indeed leaving 6 News at KCEN-TV. Learn what she has to say about the decision.
Comments / 0