KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Leslie Draffin Leaving 6 News: What Happened to Central Texas’ Anchor?

Central Texas residents have come to appreciate Leslie Draffin as a newscaster. For most of her nearly 15 years in the news industry, she has sat at an anchor desk and reported the news. But she hasn’t been seen on KCEN-TV’s 6 News for the past three months. Many questions surround the anchor, such as what happened to Leslie Draffin. And now, as many expected, the anchor has made a significant announcement. Yes, Leslie Draffin is indeed leaving 6 News at KCEN-TV. Learn what she has to say about the decision.
