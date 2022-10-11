Central Texas residents have come to appreciate Leslie Draffin as a newscaster. For most of her nearly 15 years in the news industry, she has sat at an anchor desk and reported the news. But she hasn’t been seen on KCEN-TV’s 6 News for the past three months. Many questions surround the anchor, such as what happened to Leslie Draffin. And now, as many expected, the anchor has made a significant announcement. Yes, Leslie Draffin is indeed leaving 6 News at KCEN-TV. Learn what she has to say about the decision.

