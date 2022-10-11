Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Cornerback Play A Lingering Concern for Ohio State at Midpoint of Regular Season:
As dominant as Ohio State has been in the first half of the 2022 season, there aren’t a ton of glaring areas of concern that the Buckeyes need to address during their bye week. One position group that hasn’t yet performed up to the Buckeyes’ high standard of expectations,...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Names Captains, OSU's Freshman Guards Will Be “As Key As Anything” And Zed Key Has A Green Light From the 3-Point Line
Chris Holtmann brought three Buckeyes with him to preview the upcoming men’s basketball season at Big Ten Media Days in Minnesota. Holtmann, Zed Key, Justice Sueing and Isaac Likekele all addressed reporters at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and Eleven Warriors was present to soak in all the action. Ohio State’s head coach revealed the Buckeyes’ captains for the 2022-23 season, discussed the importance OSU’s freshman class will play this year and provided several other roster updates as part of two media appearances.
Eleven Warriors
2025 Linebacker Maddox Arnold Building a Relationship with Ohio State, Buckeyes Visit 2024 Offensive Linemen Ian Moore and Kam Pringle
Ohio State is keeping an eye on a rising Ohio linebacker in the 2025 class. Maddox Arnold is currently in his second year playing varsity football for Cincinnati Elder, and the 6-foot-2, 208-pound linebacker attended his first Ohio State game on Oct. 1 when the Buckeyes hosted Rutgers. “It was...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days
The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
Eleven Warriors
Getting Healthy A Priority for Ohio State on Well-Timed Bye Week
When a team is playing as well as Ohio State has played in the first half of the regular season, a bye week isn’t necessarily always a good thing. The Buckeyes certainly have momentum on their side right now, having won all six of their games so far including five straight games by at least 29 points, so there’s the question of whether having the weekend off will slow that momentum.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Zed Key, Justice Sueing And Isaac Likekele Hold Breakout Interview Sessions At Big Ten Media Days
In total, seven representatives from the Ohio State basketball programs met with media members Wednesday. During the second leg of Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis, Buckeye men's and women's basketball coaches Chris Holtmann and Kevin McGuff were each made available for interview on two occasions at the Target Center.
Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State's Main Bye Week Goal
Ohio State has rolled to a 6-0 record at the midway point of the season, despite dealing with a myriad of injuries. As the Buckeyes head into a bye week before the second half, head coach Ryan Day made it clear that getting healthier is the team's top priority. “We...
Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game
The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
247Sports
College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
Ohio State Reportedly Bans Ex-Buckeye All-American For Stealing Practice Tape
Ohio State Football is known for producing NFL talent, Heisman Trophy finalists, and numerous award winners each year. However, one of the program's own former All-Americans was reportedly involved in a 2021 legal battle with the university over stealing unauthorized practice film. In ...
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Eleven Warriors
Noon Kickoff Announced For Ohio State's Home Matchup With Iowa on Oct. 22
Ohio State will begin the back half of its regular season schedule with a noon kickoff on Oct. 22. The Buckeyes have played just one noon game through six weeks of action, but following this weekend's bye, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for a matchup with Iowa that will mark its second noon game of the season.
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reportedly Visiting Both Damon Wilson and Keon Keeley Monday, Various Ohio State Commits Have Big Performances on the Prep Gridiron
Ohio State is in the midst of an open week and, as such, will use that time off as an opportunity to visit with various prospects in different cycles, both in-state and out-of-state. According to 247Sports, Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson started their weeks off by visiting...
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level is Wary About Casting Aspersions About a Close Conference Win on the Road
I'm typically willing to give children's entertainment a pretty wide berth when it comes to outright suckitude. The whole point of being a kid is that you're trying to develop a sense of right and wrong and good and bad. At some point they'll go "Oh! This show is actually kind of annoying" and stop watching. So who the hell cares if kids spend a brief amount of time enjoying an educational (if extremely irritating) show about a goofy purple dinosaur?
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
