ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Names Captains, OSU's Freshman Guards Will Be “As Key As Anything” And Zed Key Has A Green Light From the 3-Point Line

Chris Holtmann brought three Buckeyes with him to preview the upcoming men’s basketball season at Big Ten Media Days in Minnesota. Holtmann, Zed Key, Justice Sueing and Isaac Likekele all addressed reporters at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and Eleven Warriors was present to soak in all the action. Ohio State’s head coach revealed the Buckeyes’ captains for the 2022-23 season, discussed the importance OSU’s freshman class will play this year and provided several other roster updates as part of two media appearances.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Eleven Warriors

Getting Healthy A Priority for Ohio State on Well-Timed Bye Week

When a team is playing as well as Ohio State has played in the first half of the regular season, a bye week isn’t necessarily always a good thing. The Buckeyes certainly have momentum on their side right now, having won all six of their games so far including five straight games by at least 29 points, so there’s the question of whether having the weekend off will slow that momentum.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State's Main Bye Week Goal

Ohio State has rolled to a 6-0 record at the midway point of the season, despite dealing with a myriad of injuries. As the Buckeyes head into a bye week before the second half, head coach Ryan Day made it clear that getting healthier is the team's top priority. “We...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
247Sports

College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News

Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wright State#Said And Done#Oklahoma State#Ohio State#Buckeye
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noon Kickoff Announced For Ohio State's Home Matchup With Iowa on Oct. 22

Ohio State will begin the back half of its regular season schedule with a noon kickoff on Oct. 22. The Buckeyes have played just one noon game through six weeks of action, but following this weekend's bye, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for a matchup with Iowa that will mark its second noon game of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Threat Level is Wary About Casting Aspersions About a Close Conference Win on the Road

I'm typically willing to give children's entertainment a pretty wide berth when it comes to outright suckitude. The whole point of being a kid is that you're trying to develop a sense of right and wrong and good and bad. At some point they'll go "Oh! This show is actually kind of annoying" and stop watching. So who the hell cares if kids spend a brief amount of time enjoying an educational (if extremely irritating) show about a goofy purple dinosaur?
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy