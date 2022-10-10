Read full article on original website
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
seafoodsource.com
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
drifttravel.com
Virgin Voyages Announces Industry-First Partnerships With Trio of Sustainable Marine Fuel Providers
Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line with an efficient fleet of ships amongst the youngest in the industry, today announced that it has partnered with independent sustainability experts, the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), along with three leading waste-based sustainable fuel providers to deliver low carbon fuels to the marine industry. Argent Energy, GoodFuels and Twelve are collaborating with the cruise line to further advance Virgin Voyages’ commitment of reaching net zero by 2050.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $15m (£13.5m) to a social enterprise that helps provide glasses to farmers in developing countries. Scott’s donation to VisionSpring is believed to be the largest single private donation towards helping solve the problem...
Pinkbike.com
Project 321 is Under New Ownership, Hub Manufacturing Will Move to Canada
PRESS RELEASE: PROJECT 321 Inc. We are excited to announce that Project 321 is under new ownership and moving north to Canada!. • Project 321 Inc., a newly created stand-alone Canadian entity, has acquired the Project 321 brand and its hub related assets;. • Project 321 Inc. has the capacity...
satnews.com
Developed to—among other goals—track illegal maritime activities, Horizon Technologies’ Amber™ UK smallsat launch is upcoming
Horizon Technologies, a British maritime intelligence company that developed innovative detection technology that equips governments to fight illegal maritime activity, is set to make history as it prepares for a momentous UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall. Horizon Technologies’ first Amber™ cubesat will be launched from Virgin Orbit’s 747 named Cosmic...
Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005963/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
Cepsa and Port of Rotterdam to establish green hydrogen corridor
The new corridor will help ensure a green hydrogen supply chain between the major European ports of Rotterdam and Algeciras. Spain-based Cepsa has collaborated with Netherlands-based Port of Rotterdam to form the first green hydrogen corridor between southern and northern Europe. The entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU...
gcaptain.com
Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies, strengthening it’s leading position as preferred global agent
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports. Vopak Agencies has a...
Maritime T-levels could stop jobs going overseas, says shipping trade body
More schools should offer maritime qualifications to stop shipping jobs going overseas, the industry’s trade body has said.Maritime UK has lent its support to a campaign for new T-level maritime qualifications, saying they could help children from deprived coastal areas into skilled, well-paid jobs.Sarah Kenny, chair of Maritime UK, said: “Developing the skills and pathways for the next generation to thrive in maritime is key to our global trade and our green future.“Recent government-industry collaboration has moved the dial on maritime skills, but there is scope to go further and faster, providing a new world of opportunities for young people...
kalkinemedia.com
Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) wraps up FY22 with major focus on SuprCuvr
During FY22, Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) advanced the distribution agreement and product expansion for SuprCuvr. The company raised AU$2.1 million through a placement. The company’s net assets increased by about AU$449K. Skin Elements (ASX:SKN), a natural and organic skincare company, has published its annual report for the financial year ending...
deseret.com
Managing a historic temple-building boom during a supply chain crisis
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Now that President Russell M. Nelson has dedicated a site for the Heber Valley Utah Temple and ceremonially turned the first soil, the obvious question is, when will the temple’s construction be done?
Bunge Forms JV With Olleco For Full Life-Cycle Oil Collection In Europe
Bunge Ltd BG and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, agree to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils. The joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe, excluding U.K. and Ireland.
kitco.com
Marimaca reports significant increase in resources at its Marimaca copper project in Chile
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, MOD's updated MRE demonstrates significant resource growth over the previous estimate, with 98%...
maritime-executive.com
Cepsa to Ship Hydrogen to Rotterdam as Port Supports Energy Transition
The Port of Rotterdam and Spanish energy company Cepsa have agreed to develop a green energy corridor to supply Spanish hydrogen transported to the Netherlands to fuel the maritime and industrial communities in Northern Europe. Using agreements such as this, the Port of Rotterdam is working along with private industry to develop the infrastructure required for future hydrogen-based energy. Rotterdam’s goal is by 2030 to build the infrastructure to supply Northwest Europe with 4.6 million tons of green hydrogen annually.
born2invest.com
Over 7,000 Direct Jobs Generated by the Cannabis Sector in Colombia
The cannabis industry generates around 7 thousand formal and direct jobs in the country, of which between 15 and 20% are in Valle del Cauca. For this and other impacts, the Governor’s Office of Valle del Cauca, in its commitment to strengthening this industry, will hold the I National Cannabis and Hemp Summit 2022 on November 10th and 11th.
accessinternational.media
Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth
Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
seafoodsource.com
Black tiger shrimp revival in Asia facing a market challenge
A shift back to black tiger shrimp farming, and away from vannamei – which is becoming more prone to disease and more costly to farm – is under way in Asia. But whether the market is willing to consume the increased volume, at higher price levels, remains a question.
