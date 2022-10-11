ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets saving their best for fourth quarters

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Jets outscored the Dolphins 21-0 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, continuing a trend for them this season. The Jets have been playing their best in the final quarters of games.

The Jets have scored 58 points in the fourth quarter , the most in the NFL. Their 38-point differential in the fourth is second in the NFL. They are tied for first in the NFL with five fourth-quarter takeaways and second in total yards at 126.2 yards per game in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been really clean in the fourth quarter,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said. “You want to play your best football toward the end of the year and you also want to play your best football each and every game toward the end. You want to close strong. We’ve executed at a really high level when it mattered the most.

“We’ve been clutch, for a lack of a better word, for the most part.”

The Jets already have two fourth-quarter comebacks in Cleveland and Pittsburgh and on Sunday they pulled away from the Dolphins in the fourth, making a two-point lead a 23-point lead in a hurry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2KgG_0iTxnVID00
Zach Wilson and the Jets have found their stride in the fourth quarter this season.
Bill Kostroun

Alijah Vera-Tucker continues to get praise from his coaches and teammates for what he has done this season. Vera-Tucker started at right tackle on Sunday, his third different position in three weeks and fourth of his two-year career.

“In my opinion, AVT is a future Ring of Famer, if not Hall of Famer,” center Connor McGovern said. “The dude’s a freak. He’s the epitome of a great offensive lineman.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said the team has faith in Vera-Tucker to pull off whatever they need.

“He’s a selfless warrior,” Saleh said. “Whatever you ask of him, he’s going to do.”

CB D.J. Reed on playing in Green Bay this week: “It’s historic just going to Lambeau. That’s a place, a football atmosphere, the grass is going to be a little slippery. You’re going against a Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. That excites me. I know it excites Sauce [Gardner]. I know it excites all the guys playing on defense and the team overall. We’re definitely looking forward to it.”

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury, presumably a sprain. Saleh would not be specific but said the injury is not “severe” and Johnson is day-to-day.

Saleh just faced a good friend in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Now, he gets another one as he goes against Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who is Saleh’s best friend.

“He was in my wedding, I was in his wedding, and we were roommates together,” Saleh said. “He’s the ultimate in terms of how close he and I are, but it’s the same thing. I love him, but it’s game week and when the game kicks off on Sunday it’s all about the Jets.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets

We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jermaine Johnson
Big Blue View

Tuesday tidbits: Brian Daboll, Sunday leftovers, Wink vs. Lamar

Brian Daboll knows losses, and losing streaks, are coming. He knows that sooner or later some of his decisions will backfire, and that the media and fan base will roast him when they do. He knows his tenure as the New York Giants’ head coach, all sunshine and rainbows thus...
NFL
247Sports

Braylon Edwards appears to call out Michigan football while thanking Jets for recent game-day visit

Braylon Edwards was hosted by the New York Jets during Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, and it is safe to say he has great appreciation for a franchise he played only three years with. While appreciative of how the Jets treated him, he appeared to take a jab at the Cleveland Browns and Michigan football for how involved they have been with him in his retirement days.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Packers#American Football#Avt#Ring Of Famer
FOX Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, won't play vs. Vikings

While Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the practice field, his return to game action will have to wait at least another week. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that he won't allow Tagovailoa to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even if he clears concussion protocol.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for the first time since being carted off the field with a concussion last month but will NOT play against the Vikings on Sunday as team continues to evaluate his timeline

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a game in Cincinnati on September 29. Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but his return is an encouraging sign, both for him, and for a team that lost another passer, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy