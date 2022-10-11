Jets saving their best for fourth quarters

The Jets outscored the Dolphins 21-0 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, continuing a trend for them this season. The Jets have been playing their best in the final quarters of games.

The Jets have scored 58 points in the fourth quarter , the most in the NFL. Their 38-point differential in the fourth is second in the NFL. They are tied for first in the NFL with five fourth-quarter takeaways and second in total yards at 126.2 yards per game in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been really clean in the fourth quarter,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said. “You want to play your best football toward the end of the year and you also want to play your best football each and every game toward the end. You want to close strong. We’ve executed at a really high level when it mattered the most.

“We’ve been clutch, for a lack of a better word, for the most part.”

The Jets already have two fourth-quarter comebacks in Cleveland and Pittsburgh and on Sunday they pulled away from the Dolphins in the fourth, making a two-point lead a 23-point lead in a hurry.

Zach Wilson and the Jets have found their stride in the fourth quarter this season. Bill Kostroun

Alijah Vera-Tucker continues to get praise from his coaches and teammates for what he has done this season. Vera-Tucker started at right tackle on Sunday, his third different position in three weeks and fourth of his two-year career.

“In my opinion, AVT is a future Ring of Famer, if not Hall of Famer,” center Connor McGovern said. “The dude’s a freak. He’s the epitome of a great offensive lineman.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said the team has faith in Vera-Tucker to pull off whatever they need.

“He’s a selfless warrior,” Saleh said. “Whatever you ask of him, he’s going to do.”

CB D.J. Reed on playing in Green Bay this week: “It’s historic just going to Lambeau. That’s a place, a football atmosphere, the grass is going to be a little slippery. You’re going against a Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. That excites me. I know it excites Sauce [Gardner]. I know it excites all the guys playing on defense and the team overall. We’re definitely looking forward to it.”

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury, presumably a sprain. Saleh would not be specific but said the injury is not “severe” and Johnson is day-to-day.

Saleh just faced a good friend in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Now, he gets another one as he goes against Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who is Saleh’s best friend.

“He was in my wedding, I was in his wedding, and we were roommates together,” Saleh said. “He’s the ultimate in terms of how close he and I are, but it’s the same thing. I love him, but it’s game week and when the game kicks off on Sunday it’s all about the Jets.”