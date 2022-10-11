Read full article on original website
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wdrb.com
All lanes of traffic blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield. A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire. Several Oldham...
Fox 19
16-year-old NKY cheerleader dies days after crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ava Markus, a cheerleader at Campbell County High School, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
fox56news.com
Semi-truck full of Mountain Dew cans catches fire, shuts down Bluegrass Parkway
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Tuesday morning semi-truck fire shut down portions of the Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County. The Anderson County Fire Department said they were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. for an accident on a bridge over the Kentucky River in Woodford County. When they arrived, the semi-truck involved was fully engulfed.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County
Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
Wave 3
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
AOL Corp
1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
WKYT 27
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Deputies risk suffocation, rush to aid of NKY apartment residents
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Body camera footage from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies run into a burning building to save those inside without regard for their own safety. The blaze broke out in a building on Rosetta Drive in Burlington around 6:30 p.m. last Saturday. The...
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
Wave 3
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
