Carroll County, KY

k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

Woman killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

16-year-old NKY cheerleader dies days after crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ava Markus, a cheerleader at Campbell County High School, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County

Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
AOL Corp

1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says

One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
WKYT 27

Bridge back open after fiery semi crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
VERSAILLES, KY
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
LOUISVILLE, KY

