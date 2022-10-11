Read full article on original website
Kajus Matazinskas is the hero in Toms River East boys soccer's SCT first round upset
TOMS RIVER – Once Kajus Matazinskas saw it, he knew it. The Toms River East senior received a perfect through ball from Tommy Renkin right in front of the net. All Matazinskas needed to do was beat the goalkeeper. A player who’s the caliber of Matazinskas isn’t going to lose that battle very often. ...
Weehawken over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Theodore Swanson had two assists in Weehawken’s 2-1 victory over North Arlington in Weehawken. Jordan Russell and Omar Xelo each scored a goal for Weehawken (4-8) and Fraymer Fernandez made 11 saves. Nicholas Stanzione had a goal for North Arlington (7-8) and Patrick Lind made seven saves. The N.J....
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Tuesday, Oct. 11
No. 4 Southern 2 Toms River East 0 (25-9, 25-9) No. 6 Williamstown 2, Clearview 0 (25-7, 25-20) Paramus 2, No. 12 Bergen Tech 1 (13-25, 30-28, 25-15) No. 14 Old Bridge 2, J.P. Stevens 0 (25-17, 25-8) No. 16 Hunterdon Central 2, Phillipsburg 0 (25-14, 25-19) No. 18 Donovan...
Robbinsville defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys soccer recap
Adrian Ivanov had a goal and an assist to lead Robbinsville past West Windsor-Plainsboro South 4-1 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (12-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Bora Turker, Stefano Muscara, and Nana Kofi Appiah also scored. Casey Sapienza tallied a goal...
Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap
Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
Moorestown ties Lenape - Boys soccer recap
Another game, another tie for Moorestown. Declan Capps scored off an assist from Alex Denis in the first half, but Lenape netted the equalizer after the break to earn a 1-1 tie in Moorestown. It was the third straight tie for Moorestown, which is now 4-5-4. Lenape snapped a four-game...
Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
Somerset County Tournament girls soccer roundup for 2nd round games, Oct. 12
Isabelle Bariso scored three goals to lead fifth-seeded Immaculata, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 4-0 victory over 12th-seeded Mount St. Mary in Somerville. Immaculata (8-3) took control with two goals in the first half. Devin Reeves added a goal while Isabella Moro and Luciana Rodrigues dished out assists.
Riverside over Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Stillwaggon made three saves for Riverside during its 2-0 shutout victory over Maple Shade in Riverside. Willy Arias logged an assist on both goals for Riverside (9-3). Jared Lopez scored in the first half and this would be the game-winning goal. Gustavo Bonfim also found the back of the...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Pompton Lakes defeats Glen Rock in OT - Boys soccer recap
Luka Petkovski and Andrew Armstrong scored for Pompton Lakes in its 2-1 overtime victory against Glen Rock in Pompton Lakes. Glen Rock (8-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before Pompton Lakes (9-2-2) tied things up in the second thanks to a goal from Hugo Horwitz. Ben Nakahara...
Triton over Cumberland- Girls soccer recap
Brittany Boyle scored twice with an assist to lead Triton to a 4-0 win over Cumberland in Runnemede. Kyra Samalonis and Cailey McAllister each added a goal for Triton (4-6-1). Abigail Darji made seven saves and Brenna MacMurray made two saves in the win. Gianna Capelli made 31 saves for...
Pascack Hills defeats Westwood - Boys soccer recap
Pascack Hills avenged an earlier season loss to Westwood as it defeated the Cardinals 4-2 in Montvale. With the win, Pascack Hills won its third in a row and improved to 8-5 while Westwood fell to 7-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Boys soccer: No. 15 Delran held to a draw by Northern Burlington
Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, was held to a 1-1 draw by Northern Burlington in Columbus. Junior Willyam Viega scored for Delran (5-3-5) off an assist by senior Andrew Grello. Senior goalie Erik Braga made three saves. Junior Zachary Collura tallied for Northern Burlington (3-8-2), which snapped...
Schalick edges Clayton - Boys soccer recap
Bradford Foster connected with the tying goal and then the game-winner as Schalick won on the road, 2-1, over Clayton. Luke Constantino and Lance Creighton each dished an assist for Schalick (6-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Billy Fooks scored the first goal of the game for...
Passaic over Paterson Kennedy - Boys soccer recap
Fernando Perez scored two goals for Passaic in a 4-2 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Passaic. Daniel Cuacuil had a goal and an assist for Passaic (6-6), which led 3-0 at halftime. Oscar Gomez added a goal and Ronny Lima made 11 saves. Paterson Kennedy falls to 7-5 on the...
Girls soccer: Ambos nets hat trick as Cinnaminson tops Delran in OT (PHOTOS)
Senior Katie Ambos scored all three goals, including the winner in second overtime, as Cinnaminson edged Delran 3-2 in Delran. Freshman Shiloh Moore had an assist while senior keeper Lea DelGrippo finished with nine saves for Cinnaminson (6-5), which won its third straight match. Sophomore Mya Jackson and junior Loghan...
Tenafly over Old Tappan - Boys soccer recap
Andres Aldeco Ortiz scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for Tenafly over Old Tappan in Tenafly. Ortiz’s goal came in the first half and Inaki Gonzalez Gomez was able to make it stand with five saves in net. Felix Quiros Keller was credited with the assist for...
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)
It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
