Soccer

NJ.com

Weehawken over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap

Theodore Swanson had two assists in Weehawken’s 2-1 victory over North Arlington in Weehawken. Jordan Russell and Omar Xelo each scored a goal for Weehawken (4-8) and Fraymer Fernandez made 11 saves. Nicholas Stanzione had a goal for North Arlington (7-8) and Patrick Lind made seven saves. The N.J....
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap

Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
UNION, NJ
Moorestown ties Lenape - Boys soccer recap

Another game, another tie for Moorestown. Declan Capps scored off an assist from Alex Denis in the first half, but Lenape netted the equalizer after the break to earn a 1-1 tie in Moorestown. It was the third straight tie for Moorestown, which is now 4-5-4. Lenape snapped a four-game...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Soccer
Sports
Riverside over Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Stillwaggon made three saves for Riverside during its 2-0 shutout victory over Maple Shade in Riverside. Willy Arias logged an assist on both goals for Riverside (9-3). Jared Lopez scored in the first half and this would be the game-winning goal. Gustavo Bonfim also found the back of the...
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Triton over Cumberland- Girls soccer recap

Brittany Boyle scored twice with an assist to lead Triton to a 4-0 win over Cumberland in Runnemede. Kyra Samalonis and Cailey McAllister each added a goal for Triton (4-6-1). Abigail Darji made seven saves and Brenna MacMurray made two saves in the win. Gianna Capelli made 31 saves for...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Pascack Hills defeats Westwood - Boys soccer recap

Pascack Hills avenged an earlier season loss to Westwood as it defeated the Cardinals 4-2 in Montvale. With the win, Pascack Hills won its third in a row and improved to 8-5 while Westwood fell to 7-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
MONTVALE, NJ
Schalick edges Clayton - Boys soccer recap

Bradford Foster connected with the tying goal and then the game-winner as Schalick won on the road, 2-1, over Clayton. Luke Constantino and Lance Creighton each dished an assist for Schalick (6-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Billy Fooks scored the first goal of the game for...
CLAYTON, NJ
Passaic over Paterson Kennedy - Boys soccer recap

Fernando Perez scored two goals for Passaic in a 4-2 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Passaic. Daniel Cuacuil had a goal and an assist for Passaic (6-6), which led 3-0 at halftime. Oscar Gomez added a goal and Ronny Lima made 11 saves. Paterson Kennedy falls to 7-5 on the...
PASSAIC, NJ
Tenafly over Old Tappan - Boys soccer recap

Andres Aldeco Ortiz scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for Tenafly over Old Tappan in Tenafly. Ortiz’s goal came in the first half and Inaki Gonzalez Gomez was able to make it stand with five saves in net. Felix Quiros Keller was credited with the assist for...
TENAFLY, NJ
Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)

It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
