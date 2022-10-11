Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to police. https://nbc4i.co/3Cwb544. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to police. https://nbc4i.co/3Cwb544. NBC4 Today daily pledge 101322. NBC4...
NBC4 Columbus
FULL: CPD names 18-year-old suspect in teen's killing
An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday. FULL: CPD names 18-year-old suspect in teen’s killing. An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday. Top...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls
Running with a purpose: Bexley mom running NCH Marathon …. With each and every step, Liz Sklaw is running for more than just herself. She's running for every child that has ever been treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital. NBC4 Today daily pledge 101322. Morning Forecast: October 13, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
NBC4 Columbus
19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln Bronzeville
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. 19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln …. A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting...
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man, 18, charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting death at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday. https://nbc4i.co/3CU0wti. Man, 18, charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said.
NBC4 Columbus
Teen critical after shooting near Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3SSFlx1. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3SSFlx1. Ohio lawmaker wants to...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
Columbus police: Three pre-teens steal woman’s purse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle. Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years […]
ideastream.org
Minor marijuana charges unequally affect adult Black males in Columbus
President Joe Biden is urging state governors to pardon people with marijuana charges on their criminal record after doing so on the federal level. That decision could have a greater impact on the Black community according to new research. A study from Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center found...
