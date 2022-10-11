Read full article on original website
Portsmouth man dies after walking into hospital with injuries from shooting
Police in Portsmouth said a man who walked into the hospital with injuries stemming from a shooting has died. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Police safely locate previously missing 14-year-old girl in Newport News
Newport News Police Department was asking for help locating a missing endangered juvenile, but as of 7:30 a.m. she has been found safe.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Missing 10-year-old boy in Hampton located
Hampton Police say they are currently looking for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob Meadows, who pleaded guilty to killing Virginia Beach teen, gets 7 years in prison
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jacob Alexander Meadows, a Virginia Beach man who pleaded guilty to the death of a teenager, was just sentenced to seven years in prison. The deadly shooting happened back in 2018. Investigators determined that 17-year-old Christopher Ross, a football player at Ocean Lakes High School,...
18-year-old injured in shooting on 35th St. in Newport News
Police were called to investigate the shooting on 35th Street, near Wickham Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
18-year-old arrested after officers seize 20 pounds of marijuana in VB
18-year-old Ian Dougherty was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.
Church where 2-year-old boy found dead not recognized by NCDHSS as child care facility
10 On Your Side is learning more about the church operated out of a home in Edenton, where a 2-year-old boy with autism was found dead on Friday.
Man dies following shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide investigation underway
According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Family of Newport News hit-and-run victim pleads for answers 1 year later
A Newport News Family is still pleading for answers after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash at 39th and Chestnut last year.
Man connected to 2020 Petersburg robbery arrested two years later
A man involved in an armed robbery in Petersburg two years ago has finally been arrested, according to police.
Elderly woman charged with arson after assisted living facility fire in Suffolk
Suffolk Fire and Rescue said a woman is charged with arson after a fire at an assisted living facility on Monday. Authorities say the woman admitted to setting the fire.
Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
Norfolk mom wants justice after she says her daughter was attacked at school
Norfolk Police are investigating a reported attack on a 16-year-old girl at school. Her mother says four students attacked her daughter Tatiana at Lake Taylor High School.
PHOTOS: Large police presence at crash site on I-95 at Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg
There is currently a large police presence on Interstate 95 on the off-ramp of Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg.
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney says police officers who shot man were in the right
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi just gave a full review of a February night where two police officers shot a man who was holding a gun on Granby Street. He said the officers did exactly as they were supposed to in order to protect the public.
Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue
The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Virtual reproductive rights panel Tuesday to include …. Norfolk and Portsmouth's commonwealth's attorneys...
