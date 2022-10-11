ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue

The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Virtual reproductive rights panel Tuesday to include …. Norfolk and Portsmouth's commonwealth's attorneys...
NORFOLK, VA

