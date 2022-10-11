ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan

Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sean Leonard
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Patch Adams
People

Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series

Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#American
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

What Is Jenny McCarthy’s Net Worth?

At the age of 49, Jenny McCarthy is doing well. She’s happily married to her longtime love, she’s judging a popular television show, and she’s living her best life. Of course, Jenny McCarthy’s net worth of more than $25 million helps her live that best life, but it’s well earned. She’s put in the work. She’s paid her dues. This is a woman who has been in the public eye for a long time, and she’s not afraid of a little hard work and dedication. How did Jenny McCarthy earn her $25 million net worth?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Cast in Tom Hanks' New Movie

Yellowstone fans will soon get a chance to see Kelly Reilly on a bigger screen than their televisions. The actress, who plays Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network series, will star in Here, a new film starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Here will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and is based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel.
MOVIES
Variety

Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
MOVIES
News Channel 3-12

Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Renowned actor Brendan Fraser will receive the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in the upcoming A24 film, "The Whale." The post Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Kaley Cuoco Reveals 'Devastating' Horseback Riding Accident Nearly Resulted In Leg Amputation

Kaley Cuoco trudged back through her past to open up about a horrific horseback riding accident and the aftermath that nearly led to a leg amputation over 10 years ago.In an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Indie Story of the Epic Hit Series written by Jessica Radloff, the cast of the hit sitcom revealed how difficult it was to witness the 36-year-old suffer from such severe injuries."That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, explained. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kenneth Branagh’s Third Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Casts Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh and More

20th Century Studios has announced the ensemble cast of “A Haunting in Venice,” director Kenneth Branagh’s third effort in the Hercule Poirot films based on Agatha Christie novels. The new ensemble behind the supernatural thriller film is headlined by Branagh reprising his role as Poirot, with Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico rounding out the cast. Set in post-WWII Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the film follows another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot. Inspired by Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party,” the now retired and living in self-imposed...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy