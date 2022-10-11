ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Locals form a guard of honour in tribute to an Australian man who was one of 10 people killed in massive petrol station explosion in Ireland

By Padraig Collins
 2 days ago

Locals have lined the street of an Irish village to honour an Australian man who was one of 10 people killed in a petrol station explosion last Friday.

James O'Flaherty, 48, had stopped to fill his car at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal when the blast happened.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Mourners paid their respects to his wife Tracey and son Hamish at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny, as it emerged one of the first doctors to arrive at the devastating blast scene also has Australian heritage.

Mr O'Flaherty's wife's colleagues from Letterkenny University Hospital, where she is a nurse, formed a guard of honour as his coffin was carried out to a hearse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHA7e_0iTxn8Jz00
James O'Flaherty's coffin is pictured being carried to a hearse in County Donegal, Ireland

Originally from Sydney, Mr O'Flaherty had worked as an engineer in many countries before moving to the seaside town with his Irish wife.

Dr Dan Gill, who is based in the nearby village of Falcarragh, rushed to the scene of the explosion and was shocked to find his neighbour Mr O'Flaherty was one of the dead.

'We both built houses together quite near the village centre, he was a lovely man, quiet, humorous, he was from Australia and I'm also half-Australian, so we had lots to talk about,' Dr Gill told RTÉ's Morning Ireland radio program.

'He was very, very attached to his son Hamish, they were always around together. It's just terrible.

'He married a lovely Donegal woman, Tracey, I think they were living in Scotland before here and then they moved home.'

Dr Gill said Mr O'Flaherty worked from home, 'so every time I drove in by the house I could see him standing at a big bank of computers doing his job.

'I found out he had died when I got to the scene, it was shocking.'

Mr O'Flaherty's wife and son travelled in the same car as the coffin to a funeral home in Derrybeg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LAMM_0iTxn8Jz00
Australian man James O'Flaherty (pictured) was among 10 people killed in an explosion in Ireland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXXS0_0iTxn8Jz00
Pictured is an aerial view of the devastation caused by an explosion in the north-west of Ireland in which 10 people, including an Australian man, died

His remains will be removed to the family home on Tuesday before a funeral mass followed by burial on Wednesday.

Mr O'Flaherty was a business graduate from the University of Tasmania and also studied software engineering at the University of New South Wales.

He was an engineering director and had previously worked in Australia, France, Britain and the US.

The other victims of the explosion were designer Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James; farmer Hugh Kelly, 59; shop worker Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe and five-year-old daughter Shauna; and talented rugby player Leona Harper, 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ANIq_0iTxn8Jz00
Robert Garwe (right), 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna (left) were inside the shop at the time to buy a birthday cake for her mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xg7lm_0iTxn8Jz00

The Irish police. known as Garda Síochána, said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James Hospital in Dublin, while a further seven casualties are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

Mr Garwe, who was originally from Zimbabwe, and his daughter Shauna had been inside the petrol station's shop to buy a birthday cake when the blast happened.

They had been given a lift to the petrol station by Mr Kelly, who was waiting outside but also died.

Shauna, the youngest victim, was buying the cake for her mother's birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2215QC_0iTxn8Jz00
Teenager Leona Harper, a talented rugby player, died while choosing an ice cream from the fridge at the petrol station when the blast took place on Friday

Pope Francis offered his condolences to the people of Creeslough following the tragedy.

'His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy,' a statement said.

'While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

'As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.'

Investigators suspect an accidental gas leak had caused the explosion.

