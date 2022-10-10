Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Office for Budget Responsibility: What is the OBR and why does it matter?
An official forecast of how the UK economy is expected to perform will be published on 31 October, the government says. It has been under pressure to release an Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) assessment since last month's mini-budget, which was followed by a fall in the value of the pound and an increase in borrowing costs.
U.K.・
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
Here's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
What's possible isn't what's probable.
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Motley Fool
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
msn.com
96% of Americans Have Less Than $1 Million Saved for Retirement: How To Avoid Falling Short of the Standard Nest Egg
GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey of 1,001 adult investors, and the results are somewhat startling, particularly regarding how much they have saved for retirement. According to the survey, 96% of respondents have less than $1 million saved for retirement, and more than half have less than $20,000 saved. Social Security:...
‘Enough is enough’: Dems rage at Saudis over oil cut, vow to block weapons sales
The message comes from Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, who has veto power over foreign arms sales.
US News and World Report
Social Security Beneficiaries to Get 8.7% Raise
It’s not every day that 20% of the U.S. population gets a big raise, but that is what happened Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced that recipients of its retirement benefits will get an 8.7% cost of living increase next January. [. READ:. Inflation Increases in September ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut
CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt
Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot of procrastination, and it’s no wonder why. […]
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to see an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023, the largest COLA in 40 years. Social Security benefits were first subject to federal income tax in 1984, and the tax thresholds have never been adjusted for inflation. Fewer than 10% of beneficiaries paid taxes...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
Comments / 0