Income Tax

BBC

Office for Budget Responsibility: What is the OBR and why does it matter?

An official forecast of how the UK economy is expected to perform will be published on 31 October, the government says. It has been under pressure to release an Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) assessment since last month's mini-budget, which was followed by a fall in the value of the pound and an increase in borrowing costs.
Markets Insider

The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Liz Truss
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
US News and World Report

Social Security Beneficiaries to Get 8.7% Raise

It’s not every day that 20% of the U.S. population gets a big raise, but that is what happened Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced that recipients of its retirement benefits will get an 8.7% cost of living increase next January. [. READ:. Inflation Increases in September ]
Income Tax
U.K.
Personal Finance
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
MyArkLaMiss

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot of procrastination, and it’s no wonder why. […]
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
US News and World Report

Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
