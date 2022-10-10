Read full article on original website
UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions - which are due to end on Friday.
Price inflation buoys shop sales as cost-of-living woes hit shoppers
Retail sales grew last month on the back of price rises while sales volumes continued to shrink, according to new figures. The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for September showed that price inflation offset a decrease in transactions by shoppers over the month. It came as separate spending data from...
UK economy shrank by 0.3% in August, ONS figures show
The British economy contracted in August, shrinking by 0.3 per cent on the previous month.The Office for National Statistics released its latest reading on the UK's performance as the government fears the prospect of recession ahead, given the toll placed on demand by the cost of living crisis.The latest data means the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1 per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.The ONS said there has been a continued slowing in three-month growth, with gross...
BBC
Recession risk rises as economy unexpectedly shrinks
The UK economy unexpectedly shrank in August, strengthening predictions that it will fall into a recession. The surprise 0.3% drop came as factories and consumer-facing businesses struggled, according to official figures. Analysts thought the economy would stall in August but not shrink as costs mount for businesses and households. Prices...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.
Bank of England insists emergency bond plan will end this week despite gilt sell-off OLD REDIRECTED
The Bank of England has insisted its emergency bond-buying scheme following the Chancellor’s mini-budget will come to a close on Friday as a sell-off in UK government bonds accelerated.The message came following a slump in the pound after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension funds that there would not be an extension of the temporary support scheme.The UK 30-year yield on gilts, UK government bonds, hit 5.1% at one stage – its highest level for 20 years, according to Tradeweb.Yields on 10-year gilts also jumped higher, to 4.64% in intraday trading, to reach a fresh 14-year high, before...
CNBC
Strikes, possible blackouts and a plunging currency: Brits are being hit by a wave of bad news
The U.K. economy shrank by 0.3% in August, the Office for National Statistics estimated Wednesday, potentially beginning what economists expect will be a lengthy recession through the winter. Postal workers, rail workers and public barristers have all carried out strikes in recent months in protest over pay and conditions, as...
Will Inflation Cool Down? Survey Says 'Yes' Despite CPI Results Above Economist Estimates
Inflation expectations for the median American household remain low, despite a new consumer price index (CPI), issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing an 8.2% year-over-year increase. A sample of U.S. households expects inflation to drop next year and reach comfortable levels five years from now. That’s according to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
CNBC
Consumer inflation expected to have run hot in September, boosted by rent
Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2.
CNET
Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
IKEA reports record sales as price hikes offset weakening consumer confidence
STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Budget furniture giant IKEA reported record high annual sales on Thursday as price hikes and easing effects from the pandemic made up for supply shortages, weakening consumer confidence and its exit from Russia.
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
U.S. inflation pressures further intensified in September
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
Oil inches up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and falling diesel inventories, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.
kalkinemedia.com
UK economy contracts in August as recession fears rise
UK economy unpredictably shrank in August for the first time in two months, tumbling by 0.3%, as per ONS. The unexpected drop was propelled by a strong decline in manufacturing and a slight shrinkage in services. UK’s GDP is presently just 0.5% above its pre-pandemic level. With recession alarm...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
USD/CNY Rises in Asian Trading Amid China’s Higher Inflation, Dismal Economic Prospects
The Chinese yuan struggled for direction against the greenback in Asian trading, as investors digest the latest inflation data in the world’s second-largest economy. The yuan has been one of the worst-performing currencies on forex markets this year, defying the recent annual trends of the currency performing well. According...
