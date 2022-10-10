ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK economy shrank by 0.3% in August, ONS figures show

The British economy contracted in August, shrinking by 0.3 per cent on the previous month.The Office for National Statistics released its latest reading on the UK's performance as the government fears the prospect of recession ahead, given the toll placed on demand by the cost of living crisis.The latest data means the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1 per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.The ONS said there has been a continued slowing in three-month growth, with gross...
BBC

Recession risk rises as economy unexpectedly shrinks

The UK economy unexpectedly shrank in August, strengthening predictions that it will fall into a recession. The surprise 0.3% drop came as factories and consumer-facing businesses struggled, according to official figures. Analysts thought the economy would stall in August but not shrink as costs mount for businesses and households. Prices...
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
The Independent

Bank of England insists emergency bond plan will end this week despite gilt sell-off OLD REDIRECTED

The Bank of England has insisted its emergency bond-buying scheme following the Chancellor’s mini-budget will come to a close on Friday as a sell-off in UK government bonds accelerated.The message came following a slump in the pound after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension funds that there would not be an extension of the temporary support scheme.The UK 30-year yield on gilts, UK government bonds, hit 5.1% at one stage – its highest level for 20 years, according to Tradeweb.Yields on 10-year gilts also jumped higher, to 4.64% in intraday trading, to reach a fresh 14-year high, before...
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
CNET

Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
POLITICO

U.S. inflation pressures further intensified in September

Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
kalkinemedia.com

UK economy contracts in August as recession fears rise

UK economy unpredictably shrank in August for the first time in two months, tumbling by 0.3%, as per ONS. The unexpected drop was propelled by a strong decline in manufacturing and a slight shrinkage in services. UK’s GDP is presently just 0.5% above its pre-pandemic level. With recession alarm...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
