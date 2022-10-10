Read full article on original website
CNBC
European markets close lower as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data
European markets closed lower on Wednesday, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to Thursday's inflation data out of the U.S. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%. The prediction is 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and suggests that 2023 will feel like a recession for millions around the world.
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut
CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
Oil inches up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and falling diesel inventories, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
US News and World Report
Japan Keeps up Verbal Warnings Against Yen Sell-Off to Halt Slide
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's policymakers continued to warn investors on Wednesday against selling the yen, as the dollar rose to a fresh 24-year high on the Japanese currency while hurdles to directly intervene remain high. The U.S. currency rose to 146.35 yen, a level not seen since August 1998 during the...
TechCrunch
The profit divide running through the neobanking sector
Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
US News and World Report
Saga of Wall Street's Pandemic Darlings Ends With Tears
(Reuters) -Think about something novel you started doing two-and-a-half years ago to make life easier during the COVID lockdown and chances today are that there is a related story about a stock market casualty. Add investor worries about soaring inflation and an economic slowdown that tipped Wall Street into a...
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Is the G7, Who Are Its Members, and What Does It Do?
BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour. WHAT IS THE G7?. The G7 is an informal grouping of wealthy Western...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
US News and World Report
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
US News and World Report
The Ultimate Guide to Dividend Stocks
Dividend stocks are a staple of every income investor's portfolio, but don't dismiss them as a retiree's investment only. Dividend stocks have a role to play in any portfolio, no matter the investor's age or financial circumstances. The reason: compounding. When the dividends these stocks pay are reinvested, an investor's...
TechCrunch
6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues
Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
CNBC
Gold gains as U.S. Fed minutes pressure dollar
Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop...
Delta Air Lines Stock Jumps On Record Q3 Revenues, Solid Year-End Travel Outlook
Delta Air Lines (DAL) posted modestly weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to $35 million hit from Hurricane Ian, but forecast robust gains over the final months of the year amid an ongoing surge in domestic travel demand. Delta said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
getnews.info
Market situation and development prospect forecast analysis of printing and packaging industry
With the improvement of production technology and technical level and the popularization of the concept of green environmental protection, paper-based printing packaging has the advantages of wide source of production raw materials, low cost, convenient logistics and transportation, easy storage and recyclable packaging, and has been able to partially replace plastic. Packaging, metal packaging, glass packaging and other packaging forms have become more and more widely used.
IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall
Global growth is expected to slow further next year, the IMF said Tuesday, downgrading its forecasts as countries grapple with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns. The world economy is expected to avert recession, but there is about a one-in-four chance that growth could slow to 2 percent or below, Gourinchas warned Tuesday.
