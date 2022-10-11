ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Watertown.

The Indian River High School soccer team will have a game with Immaculate Heart Central High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Indian River High School
Immaculate Heart Central High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Soccer

The Carthage Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Immaculate Heart Central High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Carthage Senior High School
Immaculate Heart Central High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high school

OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway. “This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, NY
Education
City
Watertown, NY
City
Carthage, NY
Watertown, NY
Sports
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Middle School Boys Soccer
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
CANTON, NY
informnny.com

Wind advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for gusty winds on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as the southeastern portion of St. Lawrence County. South winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
informnny.com

Lowville man arrested following meth investigation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville man was arrested on a warrant in connection to a methamphetamine investigation, according to a press release from the Lewis County Drug Task Force. Joshua J. Young, 31, was arrested on three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Rally held in Watertown to support abortion rights

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday. Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The sentence for 52-year-old Charles Anson was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday by Judge Craig Carriero. It also included five years’ probation supervision after his prison term is up.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - As the Copenhagen Fire Department submits receipts to the village for expenses, the village is questioning some of them. The village says it’s another reason for its tough stance against the current department. But, the department says it’s following the rules. Village officials...
COPENHAGEN, NY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy