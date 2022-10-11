Watertown, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Watertown.
The Indian River High School soccer team will have a game with Immaculate Heart Central High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
Indian River High School
Immaculate Heart Central High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Carthage Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Immaculate Heart Central High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Carthage Senior High School
Immaculate Heart Central High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
