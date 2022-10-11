ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Suspects involved in shooting prompt lockdown at Capitan schools

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says a shooting involving a couple is what prompted a lockdown at Captian schools on Tuesday. Sheriff Michael Wood says he responded to s shots fired call near US 380and Salazar Canyon Tuesday afternoon. The owner told the sheriff two people in an SUV drove onto the property things […]
pinonpost.com

Chris Edwards, felon and self-dubbed ‘progressive,’ attacks Otero conservatives

Over the past few weeks, a self-proclaimed “progressive” calling himself Chris Edwards — also known as “Martin Christopher Edwards” — has been launching vicious attacks against conservatives, specifically pro-lifers who he opposes in Alamogordo. They include conservative Alamogordo City Commissioner Karl Melton and myself, the Republican nominee for New Mexico House District 51.
