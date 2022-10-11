Indian Head, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Top athletic staffers at both Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School have been fired nearly a month after violence erupted at a football game. The Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position and the head coach and assistant coach positions at Northwest High School will be vacated, the principals of both schools said in a letter sent to parents and students on Wednesday. All of three of the staffers will remain in those positions through the rest of the football season and school officials will make announcements about the process to fill the openings later this year, according to the letter.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO