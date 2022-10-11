Read full article on original website
Related
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
KELOLAND TV
The annual ‘Remembering the Children’ Memorial Walk takes place in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people took part in today’s Memorial Walk in Rapid City. Over a hundred years ago, at least 50 children died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. Today, people are walking to remember the lives of those kids. Including Violet Catches, who’s walking for her Grandmother Mabel Holy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
kotatv.com
A rise in senior citizens fraud scams
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your personal information. And if you’re not careful, you might lose the money you were saving for retirement, planning to pass down to family members, or just for daily needs. The FBI sounded the alarm...
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
gowatertown.net
High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
newscenter1.tv
7 things Rowan Grace told NewsCenter1 Today about what it’s like to compete on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local singer Rowan Grace, 16, student at Central High School, has been seen, performed and competed on NBC’s The Voice this week. Her latest advances aired Tuesday in The Voice’s Knockout Round. The next Knockout rounds will air Tuesday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
kotatv.com
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
Comments / 0