The Independent

Quinton Simon: What we know about desperate search for 20-month-old who vanished in Georgia five days ago

The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has entered its seventh day. The 20-month-old child went missing on Wednesday (5 October) from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department.Police are calling for members of the public to come forward with any information that may help their days-long search for Quinton, which officials said was their “highest priority”.Here is everything you need to know:When did Quinton go missing?The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.Quinton was...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Lowcountry animal shelter hosting adoption event Thursday

Some four-legged residents in the Lowcountry are also in need of a good home. A Ridgeland animal shelter is asking for your help finding families for dogs and cats. They say the facility is bursting at the seams. Lowcountry animal shelter hosting adoption event …. Some four-legged residents in the...
PETS
The Independent

Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’

The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bridge completed, MO-96 reopens in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The bridge east of Avilla closed MO-96 at White Oak Creek in June 2022. Construction was completed on time yesterday, Oct 12, and reopened to all traffic. “Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek in #JasperCo near #Avilla NOW OPEN as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.” — MoDOT SWMo TRAVELERS NOTE: The MO-96 detour...
JASPER COUNTY, MO

