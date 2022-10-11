ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified

A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
TEMECULA, CA
iheart.com

VIDEO: Man Hit By Car Doing Donuts During Illegal Street Takeover

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Video shows a man getting nailed by a car during an illegal street takeovers in Orange County California. The collision left the man visibly stunned, though he was gone by the time the the po-po arrived on scene to break up the takeover. KTLA-TV...
KTLA

8 injured after vehicle plows through Rialto Stater Brothers

Eight people were injured when a 74-year-old woman accidentally drove her pickup into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday. The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto police said. The driver was trying to park in a handicap spot, but did not put her Toyota Tundra […]
Fontana Herald News

Suspect driving stolen vehicle is arrested after pursuit in Fontana

A suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in northern Fontana on Oct. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:53 a.m., an officer located a stolen Hyundai Tucson on Cherry Avenue, near the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect, Alex Barron, 38, immediately fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana

A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon

A person has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail shortly before 1 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the crash was between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
sbcfire.org

Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building

This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense

The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
NEWMAN, CA

