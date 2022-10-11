Read full article on original website
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Man Hit By Car Doing Donuts During Illegal Street Takeover
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Video shows a man getting nailed by a car during an illegal street takeovers in Orange County California. The collision left the man visibly stunned, though he was gone by the time the the po-po arrived on scene to break up the takeover. KTLA-TV...
8 injured after vehicle plows through Rialto Stater Brothers
Eight people were injured when a 74-year-old woman accidentally drove her pickup into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday. The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto police said. The driver was trying to park in a handicap spot, but did not put her Toyota Tundra […]
Fontana Herald News
Suspect driving stolen vehicle is arrested after pursuit in Fontana
A suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in northern Fontana on Oct. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:53 a.m., an officer located a stolen Hyundai Tucson on Cherry Avenue, near the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect, Alex Barron, 38, immediately fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Fontana Herald News
Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana
A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
mynewsla.com
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rialto (Rialto, CA)
The Rialto Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 1600 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
vvng.com
Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teen girls were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in Apple Valley. It happened at about 9:06 pm, on October 8, 2022, in the area of Central and Johnston Roads. For reasons still unknown, the white minivan rolled over multiple times...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
sbcfire.org
Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building
This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense
The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing four banks over two months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach, L.A. County deputies said. Devon Neal was arrested early Wednesday morning at his residence.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
Police arrest suspect in assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday.
