Dallas, TX

8-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while riding his scooter

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.

The accident happened at 3600 Dilido Road in Dallas. At about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers responded to the location regarding a major incident.

Police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

CBS DFW

Miguel Martinez faces manslaughter charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old riding scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Miguel Martinez, 30, of Dallas faces a manslaughter charge after police said he hit and killed an 8-year-old riding a scooter on Oct. 10.The boy was struck just after 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dilido Road in East Dallas. He later died at the hospital. Martinez remained at the crash scene but further investigation determined he was intoxicated. He was also allegedly driving with a child at the time of the crash. Thus, in addition to the manslaughter, Martinez faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Warrant issued for Dallas man accused of killing woman who beat him at basketball

DALLAS - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman last week. Police are looking for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg in connection to the death of 21-year-old Asia Womack. Womack's family says she was killed on Oct. 3 after playing basketball at...
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Speeding driver killed in Dallas rollover crash

DALLAS - One man was killed, and three others were injured in an overnight crash involving several vehicles. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after Dallas police tried to stop a Dodge Charger. The driver sped off, and the officers did not chase him. But moments later, the driver sped...
dallasexpress.com

Close Friend Killed 21-Year-Old, Family Says

The family of a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death on October 3 is saying a close friend did it. Asia Womack was shot in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue in South Dallas, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. While police have not provided further information on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Warrant issued for man accused of killing friend over basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A warrant was issued for the Dallas man accused of killing his friend, Asia Womack after she beat him in basketball game. Cameron Hogg, 31, is wanted in connection to the fatal South Dallas shooting. Womack was 21-years-old when she died from multiple gun shot wounds on the basketball court of Terry Park. "Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."Womack's family said they believe Hogg couldn't take losing, and subsequent teasing after Womack beat him at the game. The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" Anyone with information about Hogg's whereabouts should contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214.671.3605.
DALLAS, TX
A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
JOSHUA, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
156K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
