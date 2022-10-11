Read full article on original website
slow joe
5d ago
by the looks of it it looks like the fire was started in multiple locations and also this happens every year or 2 around the same time of the season indicating the strong possibility of a INSIDE JOB
Niagara Falls Fire Department 'on guard' after junkyard fire-connected arrest
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are still investigating after a number of fires broke out in a Cataract City junkyard earlier this week. The background of one man already arrested in connection with the fires has firefighters on edge. Intense flames from the series of fires which...
15-year-old boy shot Saturday night in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot Saturday night is in stable condition, according to Buffalo Police. The boy was shot around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, just south of the 33 and east of Bailey Avenue. That's where detectives found the boy, who had been shot "in connection with a shots fired call involving two vehicles," police said.
nyspnews.com
East Aurora man arrested for DWI
On October 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested John B Goudeau., 58, of East Aurora, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Jamison Road in the town of Elma, Goudeau was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Goudeau had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Goudeau had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Goudeau was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
Buffalo Police Department searching for missing person
Police say 20-year-old Jada Garner was last seen in the 500 block of Northampton Street in the City of Buffalo.
Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
nyspnews.com
Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
East Buffalo mural pays tribute to Tops mass shooting victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a mural in East Buffalo paying tribute to the Jefferson 10. It's on Landon Street, close to where 10 people were killed and three others wounded in a racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Market on May 14. Gary Heard came up with the...
Fatal stabbing on UB North Campus under investigation
University at Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday night near the Ellicott Complex. The victim was not a member of the UB community, police say.
nyspnews.com
Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny
On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Cambria man dies in house fire
A man has died in a house fire in Niagara County. Sheriff’s deputies say the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. ET at 3512 Ridge Road in Cambria on Wednesday morning. Read more here:
Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park. Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.
Young man shot several times in Buffalo
Buffalo Police are looking for leads in the shooting of a 24 year old man. It happened near the corner of East Delevan and Pansy Place on Saturday.
Man rescued from Canadian side of Niagara Gorge
The Niagara Parks Police Service reported Friday morning that a man was rescued from the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge.
University at Buffalo Police investigating fatal stabbing on North Campus
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. According to University Police, 19-year-old Tyler Lewis of Baldwin, N.Y., a student at Buffalo State College, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly […]
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
Fire breaks out at Myles & Myles Junkyard, road reopened
Niagara Falls police say a fire broke out at Myles & Myles Junkyard around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
nyspnews.com
Grand Island man arrested for drug possession
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
Arrest made in connection to fires at Myles scrap yard in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls firefighters were called out to 5501 Lockport Road Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
Authorities investigating deadly fire in Cambria
Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Niagara County. The fire happened on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria Wednesday morning.
