Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend Hannah Lewis gushes quarterback ‘looks like a snack’ after winning his first NFL game

BAILEY ZAPPE had a full debut to remember and girlfriend Hannah Lewis was loving every minute of it.

The fourth-round rookie out of Western Kentucky made his first NFL start on Sunday as his New England Patriots shutout the Detroit Lions 29-0.

Looking on from the stands was girlfriend Lewis who posted an image of Zappe on the Jumbotron with the caption: "Looking like a snack in that throwback jersey BZ [starry eyes emoji][drooling emoji]"

Marca reports that the couple are high school sweethearts and recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, with Lewis posting: "Happy 5 year anniversary to my rock!!

"The first 2 and a half years together, the next 2 and a half years long distance, and now finally back together again! You make every day together worth it! I wouldn't want to do life with anyone but you! You are my best friend and my other half! I love you!! [heart emoji]"

And not only has their wait been worth it off the field, but on it as well.

Starting the season as third-choice behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, Zappe was thrust into the lineup last week against the Green Bay Packers with Jones already sidelined and Hoyer ruled out with a head injury.

And with both Jones and Hoyer still unavailable, it was finally Zappe's turn to show what he could do as an NFL starter.

Zappe went 17 of 21 for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, finding a particularly strong connection with receiver Jakobi Meyers who had 111 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie also had the luxury of a productive run game to support him, with Rhamondre Stevenson racking up 169 yards on the ground.

And with a debut win now under his belt, Zappe will be hoping he can continue to impress head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick said post-game: "He (Zappe) does a good job of seeing the game and can come off and identify and articulate what he saw, what happened – and that’s usually right."

“And that goes all the way back to preseason. He played a lot in preseason. I think those snaps were good for him.

"He learned a lot; we learned a lot. And I think there’s definitely some benefit to the playing time that he had in preseason in the games that he’s played the last two weeks."

Depending on Jones' status, next up for Zappe could be the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16.

Zappe set NCAA records for most passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62) in a single season while at Western Kentucky Credit: Reuters