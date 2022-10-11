ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Cheryl Burke Admits She 'Doesn't Trust Anyone' Following Matthew Lawrence Divorce

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Now that Cheryl Burke is single following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, she is focusing on herself.

"I tend to really not trust anyone, and then I think about, 'Am I driving people to cheat on me?' I am not blaming me — definitely whoever has cheated on me in the past is not because of me, it's because of that person, but I do believe because I get so insecure at times and jealous and all of that, I tend to ... some people would like to use the word manifest, but I don't think I am manifesting someone to hurt me, but I am used to that, it feels like home," the 38-year-old said on her podcast, "Burke in the Game."

At the moment, the Dancing With the Stars pro is not dating, as she is tied up teaching Sam Champion on how to move on this season of DWTS.

As OK! previously reported, the reality star and Lawrence's divorce has been anything but easy, especially since the former flames will have to face off in court over their dog.

"I am now officially divorced — this all happened the premiere night of Dancing With the Stars, and I saw it in the press. I didn't believe it until my attorney called me, but it's still not over because we have to maybe go to trial — well, we are going to go to trial unless he all of the sudden calls it off. That will happen in January. I am just still really hurt by the whole situation — that's my dog," she shared. "You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."

"I'm a dog mom. And that's it," she said. "I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."

The brunette beauty filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, in February after nearly three years of marriage. She listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Earlier this month, Burke took to Instagram to share how she's been coping during this tough time.

"my divorce is final, a lot has happened. It's been a challenging year… I'd be lying if I say it was all incredible and growing," she stated. "I'm personally so proud of the person I see in the mirror today."

